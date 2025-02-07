FireAid took over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Intuit Dome last month to raise funds for those affected by the devastating California wildfires. Following the gigs, organizers revealed that the concerts raised an estimated $100 million.

The concerts, which took place on January 30, featured more than 30 performers in a six-hour-plus event. Performers included Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and Tate McRae, among others.

The $100 million raised includes ticket sales, as well as sponsorships, merchandise sales, and donations from the public — including private gifts from the Azoff family, the Eagles, Andrew Hauptman, and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, and U2. More than 50 brands were sponsors for FireAid, including Capital Group, AT&T, Starbucks, YouTube, HBO, and more.

The FireAid Grants Advisory Committee is currently working to identify key areas of needs by listening daily to affected communities, assessing local resource gaps to reach those most in need, and researching handling of other fire disasters. Organizers said the first phase of grants will be awarded mid-February.

Los Angeles experienced the most destructive fire in the city’s history. According to Cal Fire, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,448 acres of land since it began on January 7, while the Eaton Fire has burned 14,021 acres since it broke out the same date. Both fires are now 100% contained. The total death toll from the Los Angeles-area wildfires climbed to 29, according to authorities.

Donations can be made directly to FireAid here.