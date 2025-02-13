Halsey has announced a round of spring and summer tour dates to support her 2024 record The Great Impersonator.

“My funeral was cancelled, so I’m taking the show on the road instead,” Halsey wrote in an announcement video Thursday morning.

My funeral was cancelled, so I’m taking the show on the road instead. For My Last Trick: The Tour. Sign up for presale access now at https://t.co/oCeeqFCLX1 pic.twitter.com/XTzWWyvT5I — h (@halsey) February 13, 2025

The 32-date “For My Last Trick” trek will kick-off on May 10 at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord in California, followed by gigs in Tampa, Alpharetta, Dallas, Bangor, Chicago, and St. Louis. She’ll cross North America, appearing at venues like Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion before wrapping-up back in California at Highland’s Yaamava Theater.

A variety of artists will provide support throughout the run, varying per date, including Almeda, Alvvays, Del Water Gap, Flowerovlove, Hope Tala, Magdalena Bay, Royel Otis, Sir Chloe, and The Warning. Evanescence will appear exclusively at the gig at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

An artist presale will begin on Wednesday, February 19 — fans can sign up here for early access. A general on sale is slated for Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The “Without Me” star first received recognition in 2015 with her debut LP BADLANDS, featuring tracks “Hurricane,” “Colors,” and “Gasoline.” She continued with 2017’s hopeless fountain kingdom, garnering massive attention with tracks “Bad At Love,” “Walls Could Talk,” and “Now or Never,” as well as collaborations like “Closer” with the Chainsmokers, “Eastside” with Khalid and benny blanco, and “Him & I” with G-Eazy.

The Great Impersonator, which dropped in October, features tracks “Ego,” “Lonely is the Muse,” and “Dog Years.” The record follows 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Find Halsey’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Halsey | For My Last Trick Tour 2025

Sat May 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord =~

Mon May 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre =~

Wed May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +~

Sat May 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion =~

Sun May 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater ~

Mon May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~

Wed May 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

Thu May 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~

Sat May 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

Sun May 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live ^~

Wed May 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^$

Thu May 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$

Sat May 31 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^$

Sun Jun 01 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$

Tue Jun 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^<

Wed Jun 04 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater <$

Fri Jun 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^<

Sat Jun 07 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$

Sun Jun 08 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena <$

Tue Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ><

Wed Jun 11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ><

Fri Jun 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ><

Sat Jun 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake <#

Tue Jun 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island <#

Wed Jun 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#

Fri Jun 20 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater %#

Sun Jun 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#

Tue Jun 24 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#

Thu Jun 26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater %#

Sat Jun 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre %#

Sat Jul 05 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort *!

Sun Jul 06 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater!

*Not a Live Nation Date

=with Del Water Gap

~with The Warning

+with Evanescence

^with Alvvays

$with Hope Tala

>with Royel Otis

<with Sir Chloe

#with flowerovlove

%with Magdalena Bay

!with special guest Alemeda