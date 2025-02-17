Kids Night on Broadway Returns: Free Tickets for Kids with Paying Adults
Children and teenagers under the age of 18 will be able to attend one of the 18 participating Broadway shows for free with a full-paying adult this March.
The annual program, dubbed Kids Night on Broadway, is a program of The Broadway League and presented by the sponsor The New York Times. Participating shows include ‘Aladdin,’ ‘& Juliet,’ ‘Buena Vista Social Club,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘The Great Gatsby,’ ‘Gypsy,’ ‘Hadestown,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Maybe Happy Ending,’ ‘MJ,’ ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ ‘Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,’ ‘The Outsiders,’ ‘Redwood,’ and ‘SIX: The Musical.’
While Kids Night performances of ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘SIX’ will take place on March 5, all other Kids Night shows will take place on March 4.
Tickets are available here with the code KIDSWIN25.
In addition to the show, theatre district restaurants are offering exclusive deals on Kids Night, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree. The participating restaurants include: Applebee’s, Bar Mexicana, Carmine’s, Churrascaria Plataforma, Glass House Tavern, Hard Rock Cafe, Havana Central, Le Rivage, The Mermaid Inn, P.S. Kitchen, Pink Taco, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Tavern, Raising Cane’s, Rosie O’Grady’s, Schnipper’s, Shake Shack, Sinigual, Tony’s Di Napoli, and Virgil’s Real BBQ.
For more information, visit kidsnightonbroadway.com.
