Loretta Lynn’s life will officially be portrayed in a new Broadway musical, featuring Tony-winning actor Sutton Foster as the legendary country singer-songwriter.

Currently in development, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is adapted from the 1980 film and Lynn’s best-selling 1976 autobiography (co-authored by George Vecsey) of the same name. The hit movie brought actor Sissy Spacek an Academy Award for her memorable role as Lynn.

The stage musical adaptation of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” will be helmed by Sam Gold, the Tony Award-winning “Fun Home” director. Music production belongs to Jeanine Tesori, who previously collaborated with Gold on “Fun Home.” Patsy Lynn, the country artist’s daughter, manager and producer, along with her longtime adviser Nancy Russell, will serve as consulting producers on the show, with Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini and ATG Entertainment rounding-out the producing team.

The musical sheds light on the life and career of Loretta Lynn, who died in 2022 at the age of 90. Known for hit songs like 1967’s “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” 1966’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” and 1971’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Lynn has a vast catalog of music which will be included in the stage show. She sold more than 45 million records worldwide throughout her career, winning Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“We are so grateful to see that our mother’s life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream,” Patsy Lynn shared in a statement. “As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton’s sincere portrayal of Loretta. Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team’s commitment to her legacy.”

Foster’s Broadway credits feature “Grease,” “Little Women,” “Shrek the Musical,” “The Music Man,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and more. She has two Tony Awards under her belt — the first for her role as Millie Dillmount in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and the second for her performance as Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes.” The Broadway show then transferred to London where she reprised her role.