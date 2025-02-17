Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark are teaming up for a 45-date tour spanning this summer and fall.

The tour is slated to kick off on June 9 in Portland at Revolution Hall. From there, the duo is set to make stops in cities such as Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Louisville, New York, Nashville and Knoxville before wrapping up on October 11 in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre.

Carpenter expressed her admiration for Clark and her excitement about the upcoming shows.

“Looking forward to touring this summer with one of my favorite artists of any genre,” Carpenter told Pollstar. “I’ve been a fan of Brandy Clark’s from her very first record, and it’s an honor to play these beautiful venues across the country this summer and fall.”

Meanwhile, Clark called the opportunity a dream come true.

“Mary Chapin Carpenter’s artistry has been such an influence on me musically,” Clark said. “She has many albums that I go back to for inspiration over and over again. To get to share the stage with her for an entire tour is a literal dream come true.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit marychapincarpenter.com or brandyclarkmusic.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark Tour Dates

June 9—Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

June 10—Seattle, WA, Benaroya Hall

June 11—Eugene, OR, Hult Center

June 13—Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre

June 14—Saratoga, CA, Mountain Winery

June 16—Santa Barbara, CA, Lobero Theatre

June 19—San Diego, CA, Humphreys

June 20—Los Angeles, CA, Wilshire Ebell Theatre

June 21—Tucson, AZ, Fox Theatre

June 22—Scottsdale, AZ, Scottsdale Performing Arts Center

June 25—Denver, CO, Botanic Gardens

June 26—Colorado Springs, CO, Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center

June 27—Steamboat Springs, CO, Strings Music Pavilion

June 28—Fort Collins, CO, Venue TBA

July 29—Brownfield, ME, Stone Mountain Arts Center*

July 30—Brownfield, ME, Stone Mountain Arts Center*

Aug. 1—Portland, ME, State Theatre

Aug. 2—Laconia, NH, Colonial Theatre

Aug. 3—Nashua, NH, Nashua Center for the Arts

Aug. 6—Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

Aug. 7—Grand Rapids, MI, TBA

Aug. 8— Chautauqua, NY, Chautauqua Amphitheater

Aug. 9—Poughkeepsie, NY, Bardavon

Aug. 10—Northampton, MA, Academy of Music

Aug. 12—Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

Aug. 13—Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

Aug. 14—Kennett Square, PA, TBA

Aug. 15—Richmond, VA, The National

Aug. 16—Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap

Sept.12—Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond Festival*

Sept. 25—Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre

Sept. 26—Rutland, VT, Paramount Theatre

Sept. 27—New York, NY, Town Hall

Sept. 28—Princeton, NJ, McCarter Theatre

Sept. 30—Charleston, SC, Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 1—Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

Oct. 2—Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 3—Chattanooga, TN, Walker Theatre

Oct. 4—Charlotte, NC, Knight Theater

Oct. 5—Knoxville, TN, Bijou Theatre

Oct. 7—Akron, OH, Goodyear Theater

Oct. 8—Ann Arbor, MI, Michigan Theater

Oct. 9—Evanston, IL, Cahn Auditorium

Oct. 10—Madison, WI, The Orpheum

Oct. 11—Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre

*Mary Chapin Carpenter only