Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark Set for 45-Date U.S. Tour
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark are teaming up for a 45-date tour spanning this summer and fall.
The tour is slated to kick off on June 9 in Portland at Revolution Hall. From there, the duo is set to make stops in cities such as Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Louisville, New York, Nashville and Knoxville before wrapping up on October 11 in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre.
Carpenter expressed her admiration for Clark and her excitement about the upcoming shows.
“Looking forward to touring this summer with one of my favorite artists of any genre,” Carpenter told Pollstar. “I’ve been a fan of Brandy Clark’s from her very first record, and it’s an honor to play these beautiful venues across the country this summer and fall.”
Meanwhile, Clark called the opportunity a dream come true.
“Mary Chapin Carpenter’s artistry has been such an influence on me musically,” Clark said. “She has many albums that I go back to for inspiration over and over again. To get to share the stage with her for an entire tour is a literal dream come true.”
For more information and additional details, fans can visit marychapincarpenter.com or brandyclarkmusic.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark Tour Dates
June 9—Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
June 10—Seattle, WA, Benaroya Hall
June 11—Eugene, OR, Hult Center
June 13—Napa, CA, Uptown Theatre
June 14—Saratoga, CA, Mountain Winery
June 16—Santa Barbara, CA, Lobero Theatre
June 19—San Diego, CA, Humphreys
June 20—Los Angeles, CA, Wilshire Ebell Theatre
June 21—Tucson, AZ, Fox Theatre
June 22—Scottsdale, AZ, Scottsdale Performing Arts Center
June 25—Denver, CO, Botanic Gardens
June 26—Colorado Springs, CO, Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center
June 27—Steamboat Springs, CO, Strings Music Pavilion
June 28—Fort Collins, CO, Venue TBA
July 29—Brownfield, ME, Stone Mountain Arts Center*
July 30—Brownfield, ME, Stone Mountain Arts Center*
Aug. 1—Portland, ME, State Theatre
Aug. 2—Laconia, NH, Colonial Theatre
Aug. 3—Nashua, NH, Nashua Center for the Arts
Aug. 6—Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
Aug. 7—Grand Rapids, MI, TBA
Aug. 8— Chautauqua, NY, Chautauqua Amphitheater
Aug. 9—Poughkeepsie, NY, Bardavon
Aug. 10—Northampton, MA, Academy of Music
Aug. 12—Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse
Aug. 13—Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse
Aug. 14—Kennett Square, PA, TBA
Aug. 15—Richmond, VA, The National
Aug. 16—Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap
Sept.12—Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond Festival*
Sept. 25—Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre
Sept. 26—Rutland, VT, Paramount Theatre
Sept. 27—New York, NY, Town Hall
Sept. 28—Princeton, NJ, McCarter Theatre
Sept. 30—Charleston, SC, Charleston Music Hall
Oct. 1—Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center
Oct. 2—Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 3—Chattanooga, TN, Walker Theatre
Oct. 4—Charlotte, NC, Knight Theater
Oct. 5—Knoxville, TN, Bijou Theatre
Oct. 7—Akron, OH, Goodyear Theater
Oct. 8—Ann Arbor, MI, Michigan Theater
Oct. 9—Evanston, IL, Cahn Auditorium
Oct. 10—Madison, WI, The Orpheum
Oct. 11—Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre
*Mary Chapin Carpenter only
Recent Posts
Get TicketNews to Your Email Inbox!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: TicketNews. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact