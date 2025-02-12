Milwaukee’s Summerfest has officially unveiled its lineup for its 2025 edition, with Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and The Killers. Other notable performers include The Lumineers, Def Leppard, Hozier and James Taylor.

Set to take place across three weekends, June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5, the festival will feature performances across 12 stages in a 75-acre lakefront festival park.

“As an independent music festival, Summerfest delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing fans together from all backgrounds to enjoy incredible performances and Milwaukee’s vibrant energy,” Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., shared in a statement.

Additional performers include Flo Milli, Tesla, Gigi Perez, Jason Mraz, and Tiny Habits. Supporting artists set to take the stage are BossMan DLow, The Avett Brothers, Japanese Breakfast, CAKE, The Head And The Heart, Riley Green, Gary Clark Jr., Young the Giant, Babymetal, and Loud Luxury.

Hip-hop and R&B artists include OFFSET, Snow Tha Product, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, while rock and alternative singers Jack’s Mannequin, Lindsey Stirling, Whiskey Myers, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, and Motion City Soundtrack will also take the stage. Other names on the bill include Ayra Starr, Richard Marx, Porter Robinson, Dirty Heads, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, and DEVO.

For more information and details, festivalgoers can visit summerfest.com. A complete lineup can be found below:

Milwaukee’s Summerfest Lineup