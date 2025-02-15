Off-Broadway’s The York Theatre Company is opening its spring season with “Platinum Dreams” – a new musical set in the ’70s.

Featuring a book by Stevie Holland, music by Gary William Friedman, lyrics by Will Holt, and additional lyrics by Holland, “Platinum Dreams” will run for a limited engagement of a 11-performance from March 8 through 16.

The musical is adapted from “Platinum” by Will Holt and Bruce Vilanch, and “Sunset” by Will Holt. York’s Interim Artistic Director Joseph Hayward directs the show, and Dave Klodowski helms the music direction. Choreographed by Kody Jauron, the production is presented in association with 150 Music Productions, Lyle Saunders, Ken Inadomi and Melinda Wolfe.

The story of “Platinum Dreams” is set in 1977, with a score encompassing ’70s rock, ’40s big-band, and a contemporary theatre sound. Lila Halliday, a musical movie star of the 1940’s, hopes to make a comeback by recording her first-ever solo album, while Dan Hardin, a hot rock ‘n’ roll star, looks to keep his relevance on the charts. There is also a record producer/studio owner, Jamie Stiles, who is Dan’s former writing partner and former lover. The story is delves into how destiny brings together three talented people with their own agendas and how they ultimately grow to accept each other, going on with their lives to fulfill their dreams.

The cast of “Platinum Dreams” includes Stevie Holland as Lila Halliday, Conor Ryan as Dan Hardin, and Jovan E’Sean as Jamie Stiles. Casting belongs to Michael Cassara Casting, Meg Meschino is the production stage manager, and Nicole Caroselli is the assistant stage manager.

Holland, jazz vocalist, writer and lyricist, is known from the one-woman musical “Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter,” which she co-created with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman. She also starred in the show which had its Off-Broadway premiere at the York Theatre from 2013-2014.

Gary William Friedman, who owns the music of the “Platinum Dreams,” is best known for his Tony-nominated, OBIE Award winning musical “The Me Nobody Knows.” Holt won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics and a Tony nomination for Best Lyrics for “The Me Nobody Knows.”

Director Joseph Hayward’s recent directing credits include “Pride & Prejudice,” “Radium Girls,” “How to Steal an Election,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Desperate Measures,” and more.

Theater-goers can visit The York Theatre Company’s official website for ticket purchasing options and more information.