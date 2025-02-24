Sam Shepard’s OBIE award-winning play “Curse of the Starving Class” received a one-week extension ahead of its official opening set for February 25. The celebrated revival began previews on February 4, and now will run through April 6 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City.

Almost fifty years old, the play was first performed in London at the Royal Court Theatre in 1977, then premiered Off-Broadway at the New York Shakespeare Festival in 1978. Over the years it saw a couple of revivals, with the New Group Theater’s being the latest, which gives a contemporary biting look to this classic story.

Shepard’s fiercely funny play follows the story of the Tates whose family home is on the verge of collapse. The creditors are closing in, and the Tate family white knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. “Curse of the Starving Class” dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive, according to the synopsis.

Directed by Scott Elliott, the production features a cast led by Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Calista Flockhart, Golden Globe Award nominee Cooper Hoffman, Golden Globe Award winner Christian Slater, along with David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Jeb Kreager, and Stella Marcus.

The play includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Leah Gelpe.

“Curse of the Starving Class” marks the second production in The New Group’s 30th anniversary season. The theater company also hosts several upcoming shows, including a new pop musical “The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse,” and the story of two young rappers “Bowl EP.”

Theater-goers can visit The New Group’s website for tickets and more information.