Pantera Announce Massive Summer US Tour

Heavy metal group Pantera is hitting the road this summer for a sprawling summer tour across the U.S. with support from Amon Amarth.

The run will kick-off on July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, followed by gigs in Cincinnati, Wantagh, Hartford, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Raleigh. They’ll appear at venues along the way like the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Albuquerque’s Isleta Amphitheater, the Kia Forum in Inglewood, the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, and Hersheypark Stadium before wrapping-up at West Palm Beach, Florida’s iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on September 13.

Tickets for the run will begin with a presale on February 26 at 10 a.m. local time with the code DUET, followed by a general ticket sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time via Pantera’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

This marks Pantera’s longest headlining trek since their reunion tour in 2023. Ahead of the newly-announced dates, they’ll spend the spring months supporting Metallica. They’ll also appear at Black Sabbath’s final show in Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.

Find a full list of Pantera’s upcoming tour dates below:

04/19 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome #

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre #

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium #

05/07 – Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium #

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #

05/28 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium #

05/31 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium #

06/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium #

06/08 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium #

06/14 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium #

06/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium #

06/29 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #

07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park

07/15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

07/17 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

07/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

07/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/25 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

07/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

07/28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

07/29 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *

07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/02 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/03 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

08/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater *

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

08/27 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

08/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

08/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

09/02 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

09/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

09/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

09/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park *

09/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

# = w/ Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies

* = w/ Amon Amarth