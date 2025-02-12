Patti Smith is getting ready to celebrate her 1975 album Horses, with a tour set to feature a complete performance of the record.

Smith is scheduled for performances across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, beginning on October 6 in Dublin at 3Arena. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Madrid, London, Bergamo, Brussels and Paris before wrapping up the international leg with back-to-back shows in Paris on October 20 and 21 at The Olympia.

After her international dates, Smith is set to take the stage in the U.S., beginning with a show at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle on November 10. She is then scheduled to make stops in Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston and Washington DC before her final stop on November 29 in Philadelphia at The Met.

Notably, Smith’s upcoming tour marks the first time in two decades that she will perform Horses in its entirety. The event will also reunite musicians who contributed to the album, including guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty. They will be joined by longtime bandmates keyboardist and bassist Tony Shanahan, as well as Smith’s son, guitarist Jackson Smith.

General public on-sale is set to begin on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and details, fans can visit Smith’s official website.