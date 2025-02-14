University of Utah fans will see football season ticket prices increase once again this upcoming season.

Season ticketholders received ticket renewal information that prices will increase ahead of Utah’s second year in the Big 12 Conference. This year, the Utes will play six games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with two nonconference games with UCLA and Wyoming.

Prices vary per section, but according to the Deseret News, a chunk of the sections in the upper bleachers, bleachers, and sideline bleachers saw a price increase of $10 in their total season price per seat. Other areas throughout the venue increased more, with the below portal north end zone bleachers rising by over 11% from $540 to $600. Premium concert bleachers increased by just over 8% from $740 to $800, and north end zone bleachers tickets jumped by 6.8% from the previous year from $515 to $550.

The largest jump in price will be seen in the terrace seats in the south end zone; ticket prices will see a 15.4% jump from $1,690 to $1,950, though these seats will now include complimentary all-you-can-eat concessions from terrace-level concession stands.

Find the pricing map, per Utah Football, below:

Season ticketholders will be able to renew by April 15, either by paying in-full or signing-up for a payment plan here.

This year, Utah’s home games are as follows: