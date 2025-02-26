Rocklahoma Lineup: Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace

Rocklahoma is returning to Pryor, Oklahoma this Labor Day weekend, featuring a stacked lineup of rock heavyweights.

The three-day festival will take place from August 29 to 31 at the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds. The rock icons of Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and the reunited Three Days Grace will headline the weekend.

Alongside FFDP, glam-metal’s Marilyn Manson and Alice Cooper will take the stage on Friday alongside Marky Ramone playing The Ramones, The Darkness, Hinder, Orianthi, Saliva, and Dorothy. Saturday will see headlining sets from both Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace, as well as performances from Knocked Loose, Tom Morello, Starset, citizen Soldier, Ayron Jones, Drowning Pool, and 10 Years.

Shinedown and 311 will close out the festival on Sunday. Throughout the day, Lacey Sturm will perform with Flyleaf, and fans can see sets from The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Sunami, Barbarians of California, Wargasm UK, and The Funeral Portrait.

Other acts like The Band Feel, Paralandra, Zero 9:36, Fan Halen, Mike Tramp’s White Lion, and Chained Saint will perform throughout the weekend, with Snake Bite Whisky, Waves in April, and fist of Rage rounding-out the bill.

Thursday night will offer a prelude to the festival with performances from Dee Snider, Trixter, Sebastian James, Rocket Science, and Crimson Love. The kick-off concert is free for all weekend ticketholders.

“We are so amped to announce that we are headlining this year’s Rocklahoma!” Shinedown’s Brent Smith said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to sharing the stage with so many outstanding artists. This is by far one of our favorite festivals to play on the planet and we are bringing our biggest production yet!”

Festival tickets head on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. CT via the official Rocklahoma website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full Rocklahoma lineup below: