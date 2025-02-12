Certified “bimbocore” star Scene Queen has announced a round of tour dates this summer on her “Hot Shows In Your Area” tour.

The newly-announced dates kick-off at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts on July 11. From there, she’ll appear in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Mesa, Denver, and Indianapolis, stopping at venues like the House of Independents in Asbury Park, Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl, the Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City, and the Madrid Theatre in Kansas City before wrapping-up at Detroit’s St. Andrew’s Hall on August 3.

Tickets head on sale Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Scene Queen first garnered attention by calling out industry standards in “Bring It On,” predatory artists in “18+,” and sexual assailants in the single “Pink Push Up Bra.” She has created her own “bimbocore” genre, which features metalcore-esque beats, aggressive lyrics, and a female-driven audience, bringing chaos, charisma, and unmatched energy to her live shows. Her debut EP Bimbocore dropped in 2022.

In 2024, Scene Queen released her debut record Hot Singles In Your Area, featuring tracks “MILF,” “Mutual Masturbation,” and “Stuck” with 6arelyhuman. Late last year, she appeared on the single “The Best Thing (That Never Happened)” with Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Find Scene Queen’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Scene Queen | Hot Shows In Your Area 2025

7/11 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

7/12 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

7/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

7/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

7/17 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

7/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

7/22 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

7/24 — Albuquerque, NM @ Backstage at Revel

7/25 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

7/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

7/30 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

8/1 — Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

8/2 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

8/3 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall