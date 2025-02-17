Latin superstar Shakira had to cancel a show in Peru on Sunday after being admitted to the hospital.
Shakira was set to perform in Lima at the National Stadium of Peru on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour Sunday, however, she took to Instagram to share that she had been taken to the emergency room for an “abdominal issue.”
“The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” Shakira wrote. “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”
She said that she will hopefully be released the following day in order to perform her second Lima show on Monday and in the meantime, her team and promoters are working on a new show date.
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour, which translates to “Women Don’t Cry Anymore,” kicked-off on February 11 in Brazil. Following Monday’s show in Peru, Shakira will head to Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico before beginning the North American leg of the tour in May.
Shakira just took home to Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at the 67th Grammy Awards earlier this month. The record, released last March, marked her first in seven years.
Find Shakira’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Shakira | Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour 2025
Feb. 17 – Cercado de Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional
Feb. 20 – Barranquilla, Colombia – Estadio Metropolitano
Feb. 21 – Barranquilla, Colombia – Estadio Metropolitano
Feb. 23 – Medellín, Colombia – Atanasio Girardot Stadium
Feb. 26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín
Feb. 27 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín
March 2 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
March 3 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
March 7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo
March 8 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo
March 12 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA
March 13 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA
March 16 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron
March 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron
March 19 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 21 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
March 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
June 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED
June 4 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
June 6 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
June 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
June 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – JUST ADDED
June 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
June 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – JUST ADDED
June 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
June 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
June 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
Recent Posts
Get TicketNews to Your Email Inbox!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: TicketNews. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact