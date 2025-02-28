Soundcloud Partners with Ticketmaster to List Tickets on Profiles

Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster has revealed an integration partnership with the music streaming platform SoundCloud.

Through the partnership, artists will receive more promotional opportunities and be able to list Ticketmaster events on their SoundCloud profiles in a customized way. Artists with SoundCloud’s top-tier Pro plan will be able to use the self-serve ticketing platform Universe to list their events without leaving SoundCloud. Then, artists can modify or add events to their page and have the option to manually add links to other ticketing platforms.

Users can discover events through a widget on the SoundCloud homepage, powered by Ticketmaster data. This will allow fans to sort through events by city, time, and genre. SoundCloud will take an unspecified cut of any affiliate sales made through Ticketmaster links.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SoundCloud to provide event management, discovery, and promotional support on SoundCloud, powered by Ticketmaster and Universe,” Michael Chua, VP – Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Ticketmaster, said in a release.

“SoundCloud is a leader in lowering barriers to entry for music creators – now, Ticketmaster and Universe will enhance that mission by giving artists more control over their live events across more fan touchpoints,” Chua said.