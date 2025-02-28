The Head & The Heart to Launch U.S. Tour Alongside New Album ‘Aperture’

The Head & The Heart are preparing to hit the road for their 49-date North American tour, set to kick off this spring.

The tour is slated to kick off on May 31 at The Fillmore Detroit. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, New York, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City before their final performance set for October 10 at The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville.

Additionally, the band’s tour will feature a rotating lineup of supporting acts. Among those joining at various stops are Futurebirds, Anna Graves, Wild Rivers, Marfa, Wilderado, Katie Pruitt, The Teskey Brothers, Tyler Ballgame, and John Vincent III.

Notably, the tour coincides with the release of their new album, Aperture, which is slated to drop on May 9. Band member Matty Gervais reflected on the new album’s deeper meaning, sharing, “for me, Aperture represents the choice we all must make between resigning ourselves to darkness, or letting the light in and recognizing our own agency to do so.”

“It feels relevant to the times, in that we’re literally choosing between authoritarianism vs. democracy. Ignorance vs. enlightenment on a macro scale, and complacency/cynicism vs. hope, empathy and perseverance on the micro scale,” Gervais said.

“To me, it sums up a lot of what each of these songs is grappling with in some form and what we’ve collectively gone through as a band. It’s about choosing hope again and again, no matter how many times it may feel that you have lost it.”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are slated to go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale is set to begin on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit theheadandtheheart.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

5/31/25 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI *

6/1/25 – History – Toronto, ON *

6/3/25 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC *

6/5/25 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA *

6/6/25 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA *

6/7/25 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD *

6/9/25 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA *

6/10/25 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL *

6/12/25 – The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA *

6/13/25 – Gilley’s Dallas, South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX *

6/14/25 – Whitewater Amphitheatre – New Braunfels, TX *

6/15/25 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX *

6/18/25 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO *

6/19/25 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN *

6/20/25 – Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI (Festival)

7/15/25 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC ^

7/16/25 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC ^

7/18/25 – Riverfront Park, Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN ^

7/19/25 – Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY ^

7/20/25 – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park – Cincinnati, OH ^

7/22/25 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC ^

7/23/25 – KEMBA Live!, Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH ^

7/26/25 – Pines Theater – Northampton, MA ^

7/27/25 – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks – Bethlehem, PA ^

7/30/25 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY ^

7/31/25 – Stone Pony Summerstage – Asbury Park, NJ ~

8/1/25 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA ~

8/2/25 – Riverfront Park – Harrisburg, PA ~

8/3/25 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA ~

8/5/25 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH &

8/6/25 – Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN &

8/8/25 – The Salt Shed, Fairgrounds – Chicago, IL &

8/10/25 – The Astro, Outdoor Amphitheater – La Vista, NE &

8/13/25 – Ogden Amphitheater – Ogden, UT &

8/14/25 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID &

8/15/25 – Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR &

8/16/25 – T-Mobile Park, Direct Support to Lumineers – Seattle, WA

9/11/25 – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival – Fredericton, NB

9/24/25 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA +

9/25/25 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA !

9/26/25 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA !

9/28/25 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA !

9/29/25 – Gallagher Square – San Diego, CA !

9/30/25 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ !

10/2/25 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM

10/4/25 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

10/5/25 – JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR

10/7/25 – The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS

10/10/25 – The Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

* Futurebirds and Anna Graves

^ Wild Rivers and Marfa

~ Wilderado and Marfa

& Wilderado and Katie Pruitt

+ The Teskey Brothers and Tyler Ballgame

! John Vincent III and Tyler Ballgame