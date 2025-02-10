Drag superstar and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel will embark on a North American tour this year.

The “Solid Pink Disco: Blonde Edition” tour is set to kick-off at History in Toronto, followed by gigs in San Antonio, Pittsburgh, Oakland, Chicago, and Minneapolis. She’ll appear at venues like the Brooklyn Paramount, MTELUS in Montreal, San Diego’s Observatory North Park, and The Pinnacle in Nashville before wrapping-up at Echostage in Washington, D.C. on June 3.

The live DJ show will feature numerous guest performers, varying per date, including DJ Mateo Segade, Snow Wife, Zolita, and more.

“We need something to feel good about right now, and what better way than to put on your brightest pink and your blondest wig and dance surrounded by homosexuals?” Mattel said in a statement to Billboard, promising that the tour will be “better and gayer than ever before.”

Tickets to the “Solid Pink Disco: Blonde Edition” tour are currently available via the tour’s official website. Fans can also grab resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Mattel, hailing from Wisconsin, garnered massive attention after appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2015, finishing in seventh place. She returned and won the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Over the years, she’s released four studio albums, appeared in TV shows, co-wrote a book, and released a cosmetics line.

Find Mattel’s full list of tour dates below:

Trixie Mattel | Solid Pink Disco: Blonde Edition Tour 2025

Saturday, April 5 – Toronto – History

Sunday, April 6 – Austin, Texas. – ACL Live at The Moody Theater|

Thursday, April 17 – San Antonio – Boeing Center at Tech Port|

Friday, April 18 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Brooklyn Paramount

Saturday, April 19 – Atlanta – The Eastern

Thursday, May 1 – Denver – The Ogden Theatre

Friday, May 2 – Montreal – MTELUS

Saturday, May 3 – Pittsburgh – Stage AE

Thursday, May 8 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium

Friday, May 9 – Oakland, Calif. – Fox Theater

Saturday, May 10 – Salt Lake City – Rockwell at The Complex

Thursday, May 15 – San Diego – Observatory North Park

Thursday, May 29 – Chicago – The Salt Shed

Friday, May 30 – Minneapolis – First Avenue

Saturday, May 31 – Nashville, Tenn. – The Pinnacle

Tuesday, June 3 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage