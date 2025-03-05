Aftershock 2025: blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon

Sacramento’s rock and metal festival Aftershock is returning to Discovery Park this October.

The festival, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents, will kick-off on Thursday, October 2 with a headlining performance from the pop-punk heavyweights of blink-182. Pop-punk will take over Thursday with sets from All Time Low, Taking Back Sunday, and State Champs, as well as alt-rock performances from Good Charlotte, Alkaline Trio, the All American Rejects, Bowling for Soup, and the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Heavier artists will round-out the day with Acid Bath, Power Trip, Carcass, Hatebreed, S.O.D., Spite, and Thrown.

The legendary rockers of Deftones will headline Friday’s show, followed by hardcore and metal artists Turnstile, Knocked Loose, A Perfect Circle, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Testament, and Exodus. Emo will make a comeback with the reunited Chiodos, as well as Of Mice & Men, and Landmvrks, as well as gothic-rock rising artist Violent Vira.

The nu-metal icons of Korn will take the stage Saturday with metal’s Gojira, Chevelle, Slaughter to Prevail, Trivium, Powerwolf, August Burns Red, Memphis May Fire, Born of Osiris, and Dragonforce. Saturday will also see sets from metalcore’s Bad Omens and Dayseeker, as well as the rockers of Three Days Grace and Bilmuri.

As previously announced, metalcore’s Bring Me The Horizon will round-out the festival on Sunday. They’ll be joined by glam rock legends Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, as well as metalcore’s Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and The Plot In You. Other rockers include Lacey Sturm performing with Flyleaf, Hinder, the reunited Crossfade, Rev Theory, Machine Head, and Story of the Year.

Four-day general admission passes are currently available via the festival’s official website, as well as VIP, Capital Club SVIP, and single-day passes. Festivalgoers can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full Aftershock lineup poster below: