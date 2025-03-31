Alessia Cara Postpones ‘Love & Hyperbole’ US Tour

Pop singer Alessia Cara had to postpone her upcoming “Love & Hyperbole” tour in the U.S.

The “Scars to Your Beautiful” singer took to social media to share the news over the weekend, noting that the postponement is “breaking my heart.”

“Not to be vague or cliche, but there are truly so many factors that led to this (reluctant) decision, all of which were genuinely and completely out of my control,” Cara said in a statement. “Touring, especially today, is challenging and involves so many little moving parts. Bottom line is we couldn’t make it all work on time.”

She added that “disappointing you guys is killing me, because everything I’ve put into this has been for you and I know how excited you’ve been, but I can only hope you understand.” She said that she will reveal new information regarding the rescheduled U.S. dates soon and all tickets will be honored at the new dates.

Originally, the U.S. leg of the tour was scheduled to kick-off on April 6 and run through the 26. She is still on board to tour across Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe from April 30 to June 19. Rescheduled dates have not been revealed at this time.