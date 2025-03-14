Alpine F1 Partners with viagogo

The BWT Alpine Formula One Team is making strides to connect with a more global audience through a new partnership with viagogo, the world’s largest secondary ticketing marketplace.

The collaboration, announced ahead of the 2025 F1 season, aims to enhance accessibility for fans looking to attend races, while also leveraging viagogo’s ticketing technology and data insights to boost Alpine’s marketing efforts.

With a presence in 195 countries and services in 33 languages, viagogo provides a platform for millions of fans to secure tickets to live events, including high-profile motorsport races. In 2024 alone, ticket buyers from 160 countries used the marketplace to attend Formula One events, underscoring the global reach that Alpine seeks to tap into with this new agreement.

“We’re excited to partner with BWT Alpine Formula One Team to make attending Formula One races easier than ever for fans around the world,” said Matt Drew, international business development lead at viagogo.”

“This partnership also highlights viagogo’s leadership in evolving the ticketing industry, enabling BWT Alpine Formula One Team to directly distribute tickets in our platform – setting a new standard for fan accessibility and engagement in F1,” Drew continued.

Alpine Formula One Team principal Oliver Oakes expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that it aligns with the team’s commitment to making race day experiences more accessible.

“By making tickets more accessible through a safe and trusted platform, we’re ensuring more supporters can experience the thrill of race day firsthand,” Oakes noted. “We’re committed to enhancing the fan experience and strengthening our global presence – this collaboration is a testament to that.”