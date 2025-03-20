An Evening With Tina Knowles Tour Set for 9-City Run This Spring

Tina Knowles is set to take center stage with her newly announced book tour, Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends. Her memoir, “MATRIARCH,” is slated for release on April 22.

The intimate event series will bring the renowned businesswoman, philanthropist, and mother of global superstars Beyoncé and Solange to audiences across North America and the UK, kicking off April 30 in Washington, D.C., before wrapping up in London on June 4.

The tour will feature stops at venues including The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Smart Financial Centre in Houston, and Brooklyn Paramount in New York. Fans can look forward to an evening of stories, wisdom, and special guest appearances as Knowles shares her journey in business, family, and the entertainment industry.

“I’m so excited to take Matriarch on the road and extend the conversation beyond the pages. Storytelling has always been a part of who I am—something I learned from my mother—and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am,” Knowles shared.

“This journey has been about strength, motherhood, family pride, and identity, and I hope these conversations help others embrace their own stories and celebrate the power of knowing what we deserve.”

Tickets for Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends will go on sale Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time via TinaKnowlesBook.com.

As an influential figure in fashion, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, Knowles has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of her daughters while carving out her own legacy. Her upcoming tour offers fans a rare opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of her experiences, advice, and reflections on family and success.

Tina Knowles – Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Wed, Apr 30 The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington, DC Fri, May 02 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Mon, May 05 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TX Thu, May 08 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA Sat, May 10 The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA Wed, May 14 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON Fri, May 16 Athenaeum Center – Chicago, IL Mon, May 19 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Wed, Jun 04 Southbank Centre (Royal Festival Hall) – London, UK

