Billy Corgan Reveals ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ Opera Concerts

The Smashing Pumpkins performing at Rock am Ring, 2019 via Wikimedia Commons

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan will collaborate with Lyric Opera of Chicago for a run of opera performances in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The-seven-night event will run on November 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30 at Lyric Opera of Chicago. It is expected to reimagine the album for an immersive original sonic and visual experience that blurs the boundaries of opera, rock, and performance art.

“I am excited for both fans of my music and traditional opera fans to hear some truly inspired work,” said Corgan regarding the concert series.

Corgan and special guest artists will perform along with the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra and Chorus in a completely new sound. Corgan himself and James Lowe will helm the arrangements and orchestrations.

“It is thrilling to collaborate with Lyric head John Mangum, my musical partner James Lowe, and all of the artists at Lyric in reimagining this very special and historic album, and to discover how Lyric’s full operatic treatment is helping me experience my own compositions in powerful new ways,” Corgan said in a statement.

Both opera and rock tell stories of heightened emotions, according to Corgan. He said he was excited for both fans of his music and traditional opera fans to hear some inspired work — “for the balance here is to honor both traditions in a magisterial way.”

“I’m just as excited about the special performances like ‘A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness’ that open the aperture and expand the definition of opera and what an American opera company can be,” John Mangum, General Director of Lyric Opera of Chicago, added.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ third record, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, was released in 1995, becoming the band’s first release to debut atop the Billboard 200. The band received seven nominations for Grammy Awards with the album, eventually garnering a Grammy for the best hard rock performance with “Bullet with Butterfly Wings.”

Tickets to the performances will go on general sale April 11. Fans can check out the official website of Lyric Opera of Chicago for ticket purchasing options.