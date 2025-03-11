Caloncho, Daniel, Me Estás Matando Embark on First-Ever Co-Headlining Tour

Caloncho and Daniel, Me Estás Matando have announced the “Ven A Mi Show Tour,” bringing their music to stages across the U.S. this summer.

The tour kicks off August 7 at The Magnolia in El Cajon, California, before stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, California, New York and more. Performances wrap up August 19 at House of Blues in Chicago.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on sale, which begins Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time at venamishow.com.

Fans can also get Caloncho and Daniel, Me Estás Matando Tickets on the ticket resale marketplace.

Caloncho, a celebrated Mexican singer-songwriter, is well-known for his laid-back acoustic sound and heartfelt songwriting. Daniel, Me Estás Matando has gained a following for their captivating fusion of bolero with contemporary influences, creating a nostalgic yet fresh approach. Together, they deliver performances that showcase the best of both of their musical talents.

Find the pair’s full list of co-headlining dates below:

Caloncho and Daniel, Me Estás Matando ‘Ven A Mi Show Tour’ Tour Dates

Date Venue and City August 7 The Magnolia – El Cajon, CA August 8 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA August 10 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ August 13 House of Blues – Dallas, TX August 14 House of Blues – Houston, TX August 15 Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX August 17 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY August 19 House of Blues – Chicago, IL

