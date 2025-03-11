Caloncho, Daniel, Me Estás Matando Embark on First-Ever Co-Headlining Tour

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Caloncho and Daniel, Me Estás Matando have announced the “Ven A Mi Show Tour,” bringing their music to stages across the U.S. this summer.

The tour kicks off August 7 at The Magnolia in El Cajon, California, before stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, California, New York and more. Performances wrap up August 19 at House of Blues in Chicago.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on sale, which begins Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time at venamishow.com.

Caloncho, a celebrated Mexican singer-songwriter, is well-known for his laid-back acoustic sound and heartfelt songwriting. Daniel, Me Estás Matando has gained a following for their captivating fusion of bolero with contemporary influences, creating a nostalgic yet fresh approach. Together, they deliver performances that showcase the best of both of their musical talents.

Find the pair’s full list of co-headlining dates below:

Caloncho and Daniel, Me Estás Matando ‘Ven A Mi Show Tour’ Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
August 7The Magnolia – El Cajon, CA
August 8The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA
August 10The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
August 13House of Blues – Dallas, TX
August 14House of Blues – Houston, TX
August 15Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX
August 17Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
August 19House of Blues – Chicago, IL

