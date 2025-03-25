Chevelle Announce 38-Date North American Tour

Chevelle (image via Live Nation)

Chevelle Announce 38-Date North American Tour

ConcertsMadeline Page8 seconds ago

Chevelle have announced a headlining tour across North America, joined by special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society. The trek, produced by Live Nation, launches August 7 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, and includes stops in major cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles before closing on October 2 at BECU Live at Northern Quest in Airway Heights, Washington.

The 38-city run sees the Chicago-based rock duo hitting both amphitheaters and arenas, with highlights including performances at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 25, ahead of the general onsale Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Chevelle are an understated musical powerhouse that have successfully delivered rock anthems to a global audience for 30 years. Consisting of brothers Pete Loeffler (guitars, vocals) and Sam Loeffler (drums), the band has released nine studio records, spawning more than a dozen No. 1 hits and numerous Billboard Top 10 entries. Their upcoming album, set for release later this year, promises more of the signature sound that has cemented Chevelle’s place in American rock music history.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time via getmorechevelle.com. Presales, including a Citi presale, kick off on Tuesday, March 25. Fans can also find passes on resale marketplaces, including Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Chevelle Tickets to explore available seats.

Over the course of their career, Chevelle have toured internationally and built a reputation for their high-energy live shows. Asking Alexandria, well known for hits like “Alone Again” and “Never Gonna Learn,” join as direct support as they ride a creative high from the success of their forthcoming eighth studio album. Dead Poet Society, fresh off appearances at major festivals around the globe, round out the bill with their distinctive alternative-rock style.

Chevelle Headlining Tour Dates

DateVenue & City
Thu Aug 07Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX
Sat Aug 09Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK
Sun Aug 10VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City – Kansas City, MO
Tue Aug 12Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE
Thu Aug 14Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN
Fri Aug 15Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
Sat Aug 16Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY
Tue Aug 19Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI
Wed Aug 20Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ON
Thu Aug 21Stage AE* – Pittsburgh, PA
Sat Aug 23Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ
Sun Aug 24MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
Tue Aug 26The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY
Wed Aug 27Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA
Thu Aug 28Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT
Sat Aug 30The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA
Sun Aug 31The Anthem – Washington, DC
Wed Sep 03The Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC
Thu Sep 04Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC
Fri Sep 05CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC
Sun Sep 07Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
Tue Sep 09The Pinnacle* – Nashville, TN
Wed Sep 10PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
Fri Sep 11Eagles Ballroom* – Milwaukee, WI
Sat Sep 13Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO
Sun Sep 14The Criterion* – Oklahoma City, OK
Tue Sep 16Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
Wed Sep 17Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park – Grand Junction, CO
Thu Sep 18Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM
Sat Sep 20The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV
Sun Sep 21Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
Tue Sep 23Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA
Fri Sep 26Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA
Sat Sep 27The Masonic – San Francisco, CA
Sun Sep 28Redding Civic Auditorium* – Redding, CA
Tue Sep 30Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID
Wed Oct 01Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID
Thu Oct 02BECU Live at Northern Quest – Airway Heights, WA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Xdinary Heroes Plot World Tour, Return to U.S.

Xdinary Heroes Plot World Tour, Return to U.S.

Olivia Perreault 32 minutes ago
Read More
UK Gov Seeks Ticketmaster Pricing Changes After Oasis Debacle

UK Gov Seeks Ticketmaster Pricing Changes After Oasis Debacle

Dave Clark 55 minutes ago
Read More
Bruce Springsteen Added to Patti Smith Celebration Lineup

Bruce Springsteen Added to Patti Smith Celebration Lineup

Victoria Drum 1 hour ago
Read More