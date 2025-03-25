Chevelle Announce 38-Date North American Tour

Chevelle (image via Live Nation)

Chevelle have announced a headlining tour across North America, joined by special guests Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society. The trek, produced by Live Nation, launches August 7 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, and includes stops in major cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles before closing on October 2 at BECU Live at Northern Quest in Airway Heights, Washington.

The 38-city run sees the Chicago-based rock duo hitting both amphitheaters and arenas, with highlights including performances at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 25, ahead of the general onsale Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Chevelle are an understated musical powerhouse that have successfully delivered rock anthems to a global audience for 30 years. Consisting of brothers Pete Loeffler (guitars, vocals) and Sam Loeffler (drums), the band has released nine studio records, spawning more than a dozen No. 1 hits and numerous Billboard Top 10 entries. Their upcoming album, set for release later this year, promises more of the signature sound that has cemented Chevelle’s place in American rock music history.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time via getmorechevelle.com. Presales, including a Citi presale, kick off on Tuesday, March 25. Fans can also find passes on resale marketplaces, including Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Chevelle Tickets to explore available seats.

Over the course of their career, Chevelle have toured internationally and built a reputation for their high-energy live shows. Asking Alexandria, well known for hits like “Alone Again” and “Never Gonna Learn,” join as direct support as they ride a creative high from the success of their forthcoming eighth studio album. Dead Poet Society, fresh off appearances at major festivals around the globe, round out the bill with their distinctive alternative-rock style.

Chevelle Headlining Tour Dates

Date Venue & City Thu Aug 07 Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX Sat Aug 09 Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK Sun Aug 10 VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City – Kansas City, MO Tue Aug 12 Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE Thu Aug 14 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN Fri Aug 15 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL Sat Aug 16 Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY Tue Aug 19 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI Wed Aug 20 Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ON Thu Aug 21 Stage AE* – Pittsburgh, PA Sat Aug 23 Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ Sun Aug 24 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA Tue Aug 26 The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY Wed Aug 27 Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA Thu Aug 28 Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT Sat Aug 30 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA Sun Aug 31 The Anthem – Washington, DC Wed Sep 03 The Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC Thu Sep 04 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC Fri Sep 05 CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park – Simpsonville, SC Sun Sep 07 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA Tue Sep 09 The Pinnacle* – Nashville, TN Wed Sep 10 PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Fri Sep 11 Eagles Ballroom* – Milwaukee, WI Sat Sep 13 Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO Sun Sep 14 The Criterion* – Oklahoma City, OK Tue Sep 16 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Wed Sep 17 Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park – Grand Junction, CO Thu Sep 18 Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM Sat Sep 20 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV Sun Sep 21 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tue Sep 23 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA Fri Sep 26 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA Sat Sep 27 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA Sun Sep 28 Redding Civic Auditorium* – Redding, CA Tue Sep 30 Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID Wed Oct 01 Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID Thu Oct 02 BECU Live at Northern Quest – Airway Heights, WA

