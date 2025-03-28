Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour to hit Stadiums

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

Chris Brown has unveiled new plans for the Breezy bowl XX tour, slated to bring his electrifying performances to stadiums across North America later this year. The multi-platinum recording artist, renowned for his high-energy shows, will kick off the trek in late July and wrap up in September.

Stops on the tour include marquee venues such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Wrigley Field in Chicago, along with dozens more across the United States and Canada. Fans can expect a spectacle featuring Brown’s chart-topping hits and signature choreography, with special production set to make these concerts truly unforgettable.

Tickets for the North American leg of Breezy bowl XX go on sale beginning Tuesday, April 1 with an Artist Presale, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general onsale will begin Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. European and U.K. dates will follow, with presales starting March 31 ahead of a Thursday, April 3 general onsale. VIP packages will be available through vipnation.com, offering premium tickets, access to pre-show lounges, exclusive merchandise, and more. For further ticket information, visit Chris Brown’s official channels. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces, including Chris Brown Tickets at ScoreBig, where readers of TicketNews can save 10% using code TICKETNEWS10 with no added service fees.

Brown’s career has been defined by chart-dominating singles, sold-out tours, and collaborations with some of music’s biggest names. His energetic performances have garnered critical acclaim worldwide, setting the stage for yet another blockbuster tour with Breezy bowl XX.

Date Venue & City Average Ticket Price Shop 7/30/2025 loanDepot park, Miami, FL $304 Tickets 8/2/2025 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL $862 Tickets 8/5/2025 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA $485 Tickets 8/8/2025 Ford Field, Detroit, MI $800 Tickets 8/10/2025 Nationals Park, Washington, DC $390 Tickets 8/12/2025 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ $636 Tickets 8/16/2025 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA $560 Tickets 8/19/2025 Rogers Stadium At Downsview Airport, Toronto, ON $553 Tickets 8/23/2025 Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC $245 Tickets 8/25/2025 Fenway Park, Boston, MA $533 Tickets 8/28/2025 Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL $544 Tickets 8/30/2025 Truist Park, Atlanta, GA $601 Tickets 9/3/2025 Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX $562 Tickets 9/5/2025 The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO $913 Tickets 9/8/2025 Daikin Park, Houston, TX $656 Tickets 9/11/2025 Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ $355 Tickets 9/13/2025 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA $1,038 Tickets 9/17/2025 Petco Park, San Diego, CA $575 Tickets 9/20/2025 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV $912 Tickets

Links above direct to the artist’s official ticket information or ScoreBig, a ticket resale marketplace.