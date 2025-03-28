Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour to hit Stadiums

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour to hit Stadiums

ConcertsMadeline Page25 seconds ago

Chris Brown has unveiled new plans for the Breezy bowl XX tour, slated to bring his electrifying performances to stadiums across North America later this year. The multi-platinum recording artist, renowned for his high-energy shows, will kick off the trek in late July and wrap up in September.

Stops on the tour include marquee venues such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Wrigley Field in Chicago, along with dozens more across the United States and Canada. Fans can expect a spectacle featuring Brown’s chart-topping hits and signature choreography, with special production set to make these concerts truly unforgettable.

Tickets for the North American leg of Breezy bowl XX go on sale beginning Tuesday, April 1 with an Artist Presale, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general onsale will begin Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. European and U.K. dates will follow, with presales starting March 31 ahead of a Thursday, April 3 general onsale. VIP packages will be available through vipnation.com, offering premium tickets, access to pre-show lounges, exclusive merchandise, and more. For further ticket information, visit Chris Brown’s official channels. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces, including Chris Brown Tickets at ScoreBig, where readers of TicketNews can save 10% using code TICKETNEWS10 with no added service fees.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

Brown’s career has been defined by chart-dominating singles, sold-out tours, and collaborations with some of music’s biggest names. His energetic performances have garnered critical acclaim worldwide, setting the stage for yet another blockbuster tour with Breezy bowl XX.

Chris Brown Breezy bowl XX Tour Dates

DateVenue & CityAverage Ticket PriceShop
7/30/2025loanDepot park, Miami, FL$304Tickets
8/2/2025Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL$862Tickets
8/5/2025Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA$485Tickets
8/8/2025Ford Field, Detroit, MI$800Tickets
8/10/2025Nationals Park, Washington, DC$390Tickets
8/12/2025MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ$636Tickets
8/16/2025Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA$560Tickets
8/19/2025Rogers Stadium At Downsview Airport, Toronto, ON$553Tickets
8/23/2025Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC$245Tickets
8/25/2025Fenway Park, Boston, MA$533Tickets
8/28/2025Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL$544Tickets
8/30/2025Truist Park, Atlanta, GA$601Tickets
9/3/2025Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX$562Tickets
9/5/2025The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO$913Tickets
9/8/2025Daikin Park, Houston, TX$656Tickets
9/11/2025Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ$355Tickets
9/13/2025SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA$1,038Tickets
9/17/2025Petco Park, San Diego, CA$575Tickets
9/20/2025Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV$912Tickets

Links above direct to the artist’s official ticket information or ScoreBig, a ticket resale marketplace.

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Billy Strings Expands Summer Tour with New U.S., Canadian Dates

Billy Strings Expands Summer Tour with New U.S., Canadian Dates

Victoria Drum 18 hours ago
Read More
Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Olivia Perreault 18 hours ago
Read More
Country Calling Festival Announces Headliners Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn

Country Calling Festival Announces Headliners Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn

Victoria Drum 20 hours ago
Read More