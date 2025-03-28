Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour to hit Stadiums
Chris Brown has unveiled new plans for the Breezy bowl XX tour, slated to bring his electrifying performances to stadiums across North America later this year. The multi-platinum recording artist, renowned for his high-energy shows, will kick off the trek in late July and wrap up in September.
Stops on the tour include marquee venues such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Wrigley Field in Chicago, along with dozens more across the United States and Canada. Fans can expect a spectacle featuring Brown’s chart-topping hits and signature choreography, with special production set to make these concerts truly unforgettable.
Tickets for the North American leg of Breezy bowl XX go on sale beginning Tuesday, April 1 with an Artist Presale, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general onsale will begin Thursday, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. European and U.K. dates will follow, with presales starting March 31 ahead of a Thursday, April 3 general onsale. VIP packages will be available through vipnation.com, offering premium tickets, access to pre-show lounges, exclusive merchandise, and more. For further ticket information, visit Chris Brown’s official channels. Tickets will also be available on resale marketplaces, including Chris Brown Tickets at ScoreBig, where readers of TicketNews can save 10% using code TICKETNEWS10 with no added service fees.
Brown’s career has been defined by chart-dominating singles, sold-out tours, and collaborations with some of music’s biggest names. His energetic performances have garnered critical acclaim worldwide, setting the stage for yet another blockbuster tour with Breezy bowl XX.
Chris Brown Breezy bowl XX Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue & City
|Average Ticket Price
|Shop
|7/30/2025
|loanDepot park, Miami, FL
|$304
|Tickets
|8/2/2025
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
|$862
|Tickets
|8/5/2025
|Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
|$485
|Tickets
|8/8/2025
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|$800
|Tickets
|8/10/2025
|Nationals Park, Washington, DC
|$390
|Tickets
|8/12/2025
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|$636
|Tickets
|8/16/2025
|Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
|$560
|Tickets
|8/19/2025
|Rogers Stadium At Downsview Airport, Toronto, ON
|$553
|Tickets
|8/23/2025
|Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC
|$245
|Tickets
|8/25/2025
|Fenway Park, Boston, MA
|$533
|Tickets
|8/28/2025
|Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
|$544
|Tickets
|8/30/2025
|Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
|$601
|Tickets
|9/3/2025
|Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
|$562
|Tickets
|9/5/2025
|The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO
|$913
|Tickets
|9/8/2025
|Daikin Park, Houston, TX
|$656
|Tickets
|9/11/2025
|Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
|$355
|Tickets
|9/13/2025
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
|$1,038
|Tickets
|9/17/2025
|Petco Park, San Diego, CA
|$575
|Tickets
|9/20/2025
|Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
|$912
|Tickets
Links above direct to the artist’s official ticket information or ScoreBig, a ticket resale marketplace.