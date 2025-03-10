Comedian Randy Rainbow Adds Dates to ‘National Freakin’ Treasure’ Tour

Comedian and musical satirist Randy Rainbow is hitting the road once again, bringing his signature humor and Broadway-inspired parodies to fans across the country. The newly announced tour dates will see him perform in theaters nationwide, delivering the sharp wit and musical brilliance that have made him a viral sensation.

Rainbow’s latest tour will take him to numerous cities, with performances scheduled at some of the most renowned venues. Fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with laughter, music, and timely political commentary, all wrapped up in his signature pink glasses and quick-witted charm.



Tickets for the tour will be available through a presale beginning this Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, using the code TREASURE. A general public on sale begins Friday via Randy Rainbow's official website.

With his viral videos amassing millions of views, Randy Rainbow has built a dedicated following for his satirical takes on politics and pop culture. His past tours have been met with critical acclaim, with sold-out shows nationwide.

Find Randy Rainbow’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Randy Rainbow | National Freakin’ Treasure Tour 2025

May 31 — Washington, D.C.

June 1 — Boston, MA

June 4 — Los Angeles, CA

June 5 — San Francisco, CA

June 6 — Portland, OR

June 7 — Seattle, WA

June 12 — Red Bank, NJ

June 13 — Ann Arbor, MI

June 20 — Atlantic City, NJ

June 21 — WestHampton Beach, NY

Sept 25 — Ridgefield, CT

Sept 26 — Ridgefield, CT

Oct 4 — New York, NY

Oct 11 — Chandler, AZ

Oct 12 — Tucson, AZ

Oct 24 — St. Petersburg, FL

Oct 25 — Orlando, FL

Oct 30 — Las Vegas, NV

Nov 8 — Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nov 9 — Charlotte, NC



