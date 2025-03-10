Counting Crows Plot ‘The Complete Sweets!’ 2025 World Tour

Counting Crows have officially unveiled the dates for their 2025 “The Complete Sweets!” tour, slated to kick off in June and continue through the summer before heading overseas in the fall.

Beloved for their distinct blend of alternative rock and emotive storytelling, the band behind hits like “Mr. Jones” and “A Long December” will make stops across North America and Europe with support from The Gaslight Anthem.

The U.S. leg begins on June 10 at The Pinnacle in Nashville before hitting other prominent venues MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood, Bridgeport’s Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, and more. The group will then head to Europe in late September, performing in iconic cities like Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and London before wrapping-up at OVO Arena Wembley on November 1.

The pre-sale for these shows starts on Tuesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time (sign up at here to get a special code), followed by a general public on-sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For full details and tickets, visit the band’s official website, or explore secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can often save by avoiding standard service fees.

Counting Crows first broke through in the early 1990s with the multiplatinum album “August and Everything After,” quickly earning a dedicated following through intimate lyricism and rousing live performances.

Find Counting Crows’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Counting Crows 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 06/10 The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN 06/11 Fraze Pavilion – Kettering, OH 06/13 Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL 06/14 Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN 06/17 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI 06/19 The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto – Etobicoke, ON 06/21* Chautauqua Amphitheater – Chautauqua, NY 06/22* The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY 06/25 BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH 06/26 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA 06/28 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ 06/29 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY 07/02 MassMutual Center – Springfield, MA 07/03 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Grantville, PA 07/05 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ 07/06 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT 07/08 Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE 07/10 Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD 07/12 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA 07/13* Hard Rock Live Bristol – Bristol, VA 07/15 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC 07/17 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC 07/19 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL 07/20 The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park – Clearwater, FL 07/22 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL 07/24 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA 07/26 The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL 07/27 The Sound Amphitheater – Gautier, MS 07/30 Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA 07/31 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, TX 08/02 The Espee – San Antonio, TX 08/03 Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK 08/05 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM 08/07 Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA 08/09 PH Live at Planet Hollywood – Las Vegas, NV 08/10 Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA 08/12 YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA 08/13 The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA 08/16* PNE Fairgrounds – Vancouver, BC 08/17 Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA 08/19 Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR 08/21 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT 08/23 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Englewood, CO 09/21* Cirque Royal – Brussels, BE 09/22* AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL 09/24* Vega Main Hall – Copenhagen, DK 09/25* Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO 09/27* Annexet – Stockholm, SE 09/29* Docks – Hamburg, DE 09/30* Huxleys – Berlin, DE 10/02* LKA Longhorn – Stuttgart, DE 10/04* Gasometer – Vienna, AT 10/06* Tonhalle – Munich, DE 10/07* Volkshaus – Zurich, CH 10/09* L’Olympia – Paris, FR 10/10* Transbordeur – Lyon, FR 10/12* Alcatraz – Milan, IT 10/14* Sala Razzmattazz – Barcelona, ES 10/15* La Riviera – Madrid, ES 10/17* Coliseu dos Recreios – Lisbon, PT 10/21* 3Arena – Dublin, IE 10/23* O2 City Hall Newcastle – Newcastle, UK 10/24* O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, UK 10/26* O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK 10/27* Edinburgh Academy – Edinburgh, UK 10/29* The Halls – Wolverhampton, UK 10/31* Portsmouth Guildhall – Portsmouth, UK 11/01* OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK

* without The Gaslight Anthem

