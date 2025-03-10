Counting Crows Plot ‘The Complete Sweets!’ 2025 World Tour

Counting Crows have officially unveiled the dates for their 2025 “The Complete Sweets!” tour, slated to kick off in June and continue through the summer before heading overseas in the fall.

Beloved for their distinct blend of alternative rock and emotive storytelling, the band behind hits like “Mr. Jones” and “A Long December” will make stops across North America and Europe with support from The Gaslight Anthem.

The U.S. leg begins on June 10 at The Pinnacle in Nashville before hitting other prominent venues MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood, Bridgeport’s Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, and more. The group will then head to Europe in late September, performing in iconic cities like Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and London before wrapping-up at OVO Arena Wembley on November 1.

The pre-sale for these shows starts on Tuesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time (sign up at here to get a special code), followed by a general public on-sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For full details and tickets, visit the band’s official website, or explore secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can often save by avoiding standard service fees.

Counting Crows first broke through in the early 1990s with the multiplatinum album “August and Everything After,” quickly earning a dedicated following through intimate lyricism and rousing live performances.

Find Counting Crows’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Counting Crows 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
06/10The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
06/11Fraze Pavilion – Kettering, OH
06/13Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL
06/14Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN
06/17Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI
06/19The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto – Etobicoke, ON
06/21*Chautauqua Amphitheater – Chautauqua, NY
06/22*The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
06/25BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
06/26MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
06/28PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
06/29Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
07/02MassMutual Center – Springfield, MA
07/03Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Grantville, PA
07/05Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
07/06Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT
07/08Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE
07/10Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD
07/12Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA
07/13*Hard Rock Live Bristol – Bristol, VA
07/15PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
07/17Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC
07/19The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
07/20The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park – Clearwater, FL
07/22Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL
07/24Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA
07/26The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL
07/27The Sound Amphitheater – Gautier, MS
07/30Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA
07/31Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, TX
08/02The Espee – San Antonio, TX
08/03Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK
08/05Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
08/07Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA
08/09PH Live at Planet Hollywood – Las Vegas, NV
08/10Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA
08/12YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA
08/13The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA
08/16*PNE Fairgrounds – Vancouver, BC
08/17Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA
08/19Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR
08/21Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT
08/23Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Englewood, CO
09/21*Cirque Royal – Brussels, BE
09/22*AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL
09/24*Vega Main Hall – Copenhagen, DK
09/25*Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO
09/27*Annexet – Stockholm, SE
09/29*Docks – Hamburg, DE
09/30*Huxleys – Berlin, DE
10/02*LKA Longhorn – Stuttgart, DE
10/04*Gasometer – Vienna, AT
10/06*Tonhalle – Munich, DE
10/07*Volkshaus – Zurich, CH
10/09*L’Olympia – Paris, FR
10/10*Transbordeur – Lyon, FR
10/12*Alcatraz – Milan, IT
10/14*Sala Razzmattazz – Barcelona, ES
10/15*La Riviera – Madrid, ES
10/17*Coliseu dos Recreios – Lisbon, PT
10/21*3Arena – Dublin, IE
10/23*O2 City Hall Newcastle – Newcastle, UK
10/24*O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, UK
10/26*O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK
10/27*Edinburgh Academy – Edinburgh, UK
10/29*The Halls – Wolverhampton, UK
10/31*Portsmouth Guildhall – Portsmouth, UK
11/01*OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK

* without The Gaslight Anthem

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

