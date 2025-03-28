Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to Tour, Hold Auditions Across Texas

”America’s Sweethearts” — the Dallas Cowboys’ Cheerleaders — will head out on their first-ever tour this year across the state of Texas.

The tour will take place this spring, kicking-off at Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park. From there, they’ll head to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre, the Paramount Theatre in Austin, and the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center in Midland. The limited run wraps-up at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso on May 31.

Fans will have the chance to see the cheerleaders in action — and even help a DCC hopeful make it big. The company noted in a statement that Senior director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell “pull back the curtain for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fascinating world of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) auditions – all wrapped in a night of electrifying performances.”

“For the first time, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will host live, on-stage solo auditions where DCC hopefuls will perform under the spotlight and fans in the audience hold the power to send one lucky candidate straight to the final round of 2025 Auditions at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, TX,” the company said in a statement.

Tickets for the tour will head on sale starting at 10 a.m. CT on March 28 here.

The DCC has performed at every Dallas Cowboys home game in the NFL. Since debuting in the ‘60s, the group has gone on to become a staple in the sports industry, garnering attention for their timeless uniform and talents like their signature kick line and jump split.

Find the DCC’s upcoming tour dates and official poster below: