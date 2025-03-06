Darius Rucker Plots Brief Canadian Run

Country music star Darius Rucker is set to bring his signature sound across North America this fall for the new “Darius Rucker Live” tour. The outing will see the award-winning singer-songwriter visit numerous Canadian cities in October.

The run begins October 15 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, making additional stops in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Laval, and Ottawa. Fans can expect an evening of Rucker’s captivating vocals and the upbeat energy he has brought to stages worldwide for decades.

Tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning March 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with a variety of VIP packages also on offer. Complete ticketing information can be found on Rucker’s official website.

For those seeking alternate options, Rucker Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the high service fees that are common on many ticketing sites.

A longtime favorite among country music enthusiasts, Rucker first gained fame as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish before pivoting to a highly successful career in country music. Known for crossover hits and multiple chart-topping singles, Rucker continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic live performances.

Darius Rucker “Darius Rucker Live” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City October 15 Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC October 17 Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB October 18 VisitLethbridge.com Arena – Lethbridge, AB October 20 Brandt Centre – Regina, SK October 21 Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB October 24 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON October 25 Place Bell – Laval, QC October 26 Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”