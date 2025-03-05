Daryl Hall, Glen Tilbrook of Squeeze Join Forces for Co-Headlining Run

ConcertsOlivia Perreault6 hours ago

Daryl Hall and Glen Tilbrook are joining forces for a special co-headlining tour in 2025.

The duo, known for their respective work with Hall & Oates and Squeeze, will bring their signature sounds to audiences across the U.S. and U.K. The Daryl Hall and Glen Tilbrook 2025 Tour kicks off in Houston on March 22 and continues through the summer with stops in major cities including London, New York, and Atlantic City.

The tour will include performances at renowned venues such as the Royal Albert Hall in London, Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester. Fans can expect a setlist featuring classics from both artists’ legendary catalogs, as well as deep cuts and potential collaborations on stage.

Tickets for the tour will first be available to members of Hall’s fan club, “Daryl’s Den,” with a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Fans can sign up for access through Hall’s official website. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates follows on Thursday, March 6, at 10:00 a.m. EST (use code FUNKY). General public on-sale begins on Friday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster. Daryl Hall and Glen Tilbrook Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members save on fees.

Hall, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has been entertaining audiences for decades with timeless hits like “You Make My Dreams” and “Sara Smile.” Tilbrook, the frontman of the British band Squeeze, is celebrated for songwriting classics such as “Tempted” and “Up the Junction.” This tour marks a rare opportunity to see both legends sharing the stage.

Daryl Hall and Glen Tilbrook 2025 Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
03/22Arena Theatre, Houston, TX
03/25Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX
03/28Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville, OK
03/30Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO
04/01Warner Theatre, Erie, PA
04/03Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, IL
04/05Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI
05/17SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, UK
05/19Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
05/21Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
05/23O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
05/25The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK
07/11Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT
07/13Concerts at Point of the Bluff, Hammondsport, NY
07/15Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell, MA
07/17The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY
07/19Wind Creek Bethlehem, Bethlehem, PA
07/21The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ
07/23The Paramount, Huntington, NY
07/25Ovation Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Links above are to either the artist’s website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

