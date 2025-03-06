DEI V Unveils Dates for ‘Los Flavorz’ U.S. Tour

Latin trap artist DEI V has announced his highly anticipated “Los FlavorzTour,” bringing his signature reggaeton and Latin urban beats to fans across North America.

The tour kicks off on May 15 in Atlanta, Georgia, and includes stops in major cities such as Miami, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before concluding on June 7. DEI V will be performing at a mix of intimate venues and major festivals, including the Sueños Festival in Chicago and the Fuego Fuego Latin Music Festival in Montreal.

Tickets for the Los Flavorz USA Tour 2025 will be available via artist presale beginning Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be offered throughout the week before general on-sale launches on Wednesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members enjoy savings by eliminating the service fees found on other ticketing platforms.

DEI V has rapidly risen in the Latin urban music scene, known for his high-energy performances and hit tracks that have amassed millions of streams worldwide. With past collaborations featuring top Latin artists and performances at major festivals, his 2025 tour is expected to draw massive crowds eager to experience his electrifying stage presence.

DEI V | Los Flavorz USA Tour 2025

Date Venue and City Thursday, May 15, 2025 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA Friday, May 16, 2025 House of Blues – Orlando, FL Sunday, May 18, 2025 Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre – Miami Beach, FL Friday, May 23, 2025 Irving Plaza – New York, NY Saturday, May 24, 2025 Sueños Festival – Chicago, IL* Sunday, May 25, 2025 Fuego Fuego Latin Music Festival – Montreal, QC* Friday, May 30, 2025 Dallas Nova Event Center – Dallas, TX* Saturday, May 31, 2025 Club Aragon – Houston, TX* Thursday, June 5, 2025 House of Blues – San Diego, CA Saturday, June 7, 2025 The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA

*Rimas Nation Date/Not a Live Nation Date

