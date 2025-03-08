Elton John to Headline Concert for Cures in San Diego

Elton John will perform at Petco Park in San Diego (Photo credit: Ben Gibson © HST Global Limited/Rocket Entertainment)

Elton John is set to headline this year’s “Concert for Cures,” a benefit event supporting innovative cancer research through Curebound. Organizers announced that the show, which has previously featured performances by Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran, will expand to Petco Park for its 2025 edition, aiming to reach even more supporters in the fight against cancer.

Since its launch in 2022, “Concert for Cures” has raised more than $8.5 million, contributing to Curebound’s $43 million commitment to early-phase adult and pediatric cancer research at top institutions across Southern California. Past concerts filled the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, but organizers say Petco Park’s larger capacity will allow them to further boost awareness and fundraising efforts.

Elton John, who has long been involved in various charitable endeavors, will headline the one-night-only event. He is expected to draw a sold-out crowd looking to experience his signature showmanship while contributing to critical cancer research. Curebound officials say they hope to build on the momentum of previous years and underscore the importance of ongoing support for groundbreaking medical studies.

“Concert for Cures is Curebound’s premier benefit concert, raising awareness and funds for innovative cancer research,” representatives said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring this special event to Petco Park and unite thousands of people in support of lifesaving treatment options.”

Tickets for “Concert for Cures” start at $300, with presales beginning Monday, March 3. All-access tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PST on Friday, March 7. VIP packages, which include premium seating and exclusive experiences, are also available for those looking to enhance their evening. Interested fans can reach out to Curebound’s sales team at in**@cu*******.org for details on these premium offerings.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Curebound’s research initiatives, aiming to accelerate breakthroughs for both adult and pediatric patients. For more information on “Concert for Cures,” visit Curebound’s website or follow official updates from organizers as the date approaches.