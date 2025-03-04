Eventbrite Launches App Update With Discover Tab

Eventbrite's Discover tab (graphic courtesy of Eventbrite)

Eventbrite is rolling out a revamped app designed to make discovering live events feel just as exciting as attending them. The update, announced this week, gives users personalized recommendations, curated lists from tastemakers, and a new way to connect with friends for planning—all under a refreshed brand identity.

“Life’s most meaningful moments happen when we connect with people who share our interests—whether that’s finding your running club, discovering a new comedy showcase, or joining a neighborhood art walk,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder, CEO, and executive chair. “That’s why we’ve reimagined our app to become a destination where culture and community naturally come together, helping people turn their passions into incredible experiences that bring them closer.”

Eventbrite Refreshes Its Brand to Make Every Step – from Discovery to the Experience – More Joyful – Eventbrite Blog

The redesign introduces a new logo—called “The Path”—to symbolize the journey from event discovery to unforgettable experiences. Accompanying the logo is a bold visual system featuring brighter colors, expressive gradients, and larger typography, all meant to bring greater energy and warmth to the user experience.

A centerpiece of the revamped app is the Discover tab, which now offers “It-Lists”: insider guides curated by local experts, influencers, and cultural figures in cities like London, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne. Among the contributors are British-Ghanaian musician Juls Baby and food storyteller Nadir Nahdi, who spotlight unexpected dining and music events in London; Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro, who highlights Afrobeats block parties and underground art walks in New York; and Julia Sherman, author of “Salad for President,” who offers her picks for unconventional date-night spots in Los Angeles.

Enhancements to event listings aim to provide more upfront information, from check-in times and age restrictions to parking details and FAQs. Organizers can also include videos for a clearer preview of what attendees can expect.

The new app places a greater emphasis on social connections, letting users sync their contacts to see which events friends are attending. Saved events can be shared seamlessly, eliminating post-weekend regrets of hearing about a great show or festival after it’s already happened.

Four simple tabs now guide navigation: Discover, Saved, Tickets, and Account. This layout is designed to keep must-have details—like personal event lists and ticket access—within easy reach.

“We’ve reimagined event discovery, focusing on what matters most to both organizers and attendees,” said Ted Dworkin, Eventbrite chief product officer. “Our updated app creates a more intuitive way to explore events, while giving organizers better tools to showcase what makes their experiences special. People want to see what an experience feels like, get recommendations they trust, and easily plan with friends—so we brought all of this together in one place.”

Available now in all Eventbrite markets for iOS and Android devices, the reimagined app is part of the company’s broader mission to foster community and connection through live events. Whether you’re searching for a local art walk or the newest comedy showcase, Eventbrite’s latest update aims to streamline the path from online discovery to memorable real-world experiences.