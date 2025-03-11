You Can be Gene Simmons Personal Assistant for a Day — For the Cost of $12,500

Have you ever dreamed of being the personal assistant and roadie of KISS star Gene Simmons? Well, now you can — if you have $12,500 to spare.

Simmons is set to hit the road with his solo band this spring, kicking-off with a show in Anaheim, California on April 3. While there are several VIP opportunities, one runs steep; for $12,495, one person from each tour stop can be Simmons’ assistant for the day.

According to Simmons’ website, the fan package includes the choice to bring one guest and be “on the GS Band Team Crew for the entire day.” First, they’ll start by meeting up at the hotel to go over the day’s plan, followed by a meal with Simmons either backstage or at the hotel. They’ll help with load in, sit in on his soundcheck, and hangout backstage. Simmons even promises to bring the guest on stage at some point during the show.

Simmons’ VIP package. Photo via Simmons’ official website

In addition to the duties, the package includes a signed setlist, a VIP backstage laminate, a crew hat/shirt, a signed Simmons bass that was used during a KISS rehearsal, as well as other items.

Those who aren’t up for the assistant/roadie duties can also score another VIP pass, dubbed “bass only.” This experience, available for $6,500, includes a meet-and-greet with up to three guests, a Simmons bass, the ability for Simmons to sign additional items, and the option for photos and videos.

Find all of Simmons’ VIP experiences via his official website.