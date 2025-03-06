Giftify Seeks to Share Ticket Savings Through Gift Card Deals

Giftify

Giftify, Inc. has rolled out a new cost-saving platform aimed at helping fans beat rising sports ticket and merchandise prices as the 2025 Major League Baseball season gets underway. Through CardCash.com—one of Giftify’s flagship properties—consumers can purchase discounted gift cards for popular outlets such as StubHub, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Fanatics, potentially slashing expenses on tickets, apparel, and more.

According to the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company, the average family of four can expect to spend more than $150 to attend a baseball game this year, with premium seats seeing surges of nearly 40 percent. For a family heading to a Yankees game, for example, CardCash.com estimates tickets alone could top $300—but by using StubHub gift cards discounted at around 11 percent, fans can save more than $30 right off the bat. Similar discounts apply to merchandise, team gear, and game-day items, providing opportunities for fans to keep costs in check.

“With rising ticket prices, fans are looking for ways to save without missing out on their favorite teams,” said Carol Rosenblum, marketing manager at CardCash.com. “By using our discounted gift cards, baseball lovers can cut costs by 10 to 20 percent, whether they’re buying tickets, upgrading their outfits, or picking up tailgating gear.”

Beyond purchasing gift cards, fans can sell or trade in their unused cards to help offset the cost of heading to the stadium. CEO Ketan Thakker calls this “a complete financial ecosystem for sports enthusiasts,” encouraging fans to clear out their unspent cards before stepping up to the plate this season. “Why let old gift cards go to waste when they can help get you to the ballpark?” Thakker said. “This sports fan initiative is a key part of our 2025 growth strategy as we expand into high-frequency consumer spending categories while building recurring engagement with our platform.”

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) operates both CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, specializing in incentives and rewards. Its expansion into the sports retail space seeks to give fans a better way to manage soaring ticket and merchandise costs, just in time for MLB’s first pitch of 2025.