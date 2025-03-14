Guns N’ Roses Returns to India After 12 Years for Mumbai Concert

Guns N’ Roses is set to return to India for the first time in over 12 years. The legendary band will take the stage on May 17 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The upcoming concert is being produced and promoted by Indian entertainment powerhouse BookMyShow Live. Anil Makhija, chief operating officer of live entertainment and venues at BookMyShow, expressed his excitement about bringing the iconic group back to Indian shores.

“At BookMyShow Live, we’ve always been passionate about bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and putting India on the global entertainment map,” Makhija shared.

“Growing up, Guns N’ Roses was a huge part of my musical journey. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Having the chance to bring these legends back to India is a surreal and proud moment for BookMyShow Live.”

The Mumbai show is part of Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming tour, Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things. The tour, which spans three months, kicks off on May 1 in Incheon, South Korea, at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. From there, the band will make its way to Japan, with a performance scheduled at Yokohama’s K Arena on May 5.

Following their stop in Mumbai, Guns N’ Roses will continue their tour across the Middle East. Their next performances include a show in Manama, Bahrain, on May 20, followed by concerts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 23, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on May 27.