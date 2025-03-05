Humantix Launches TikTok Discovery Integration

Humantix and TikTok (Image courtesy of Humantix)

Humanitix, an Australian not-for-profit ticketing platform that channels 100 percent of its booking fee profits into social impact, has partnered with TikTok to simplify event discovery and ticket purchases for users in Australia and New Zealand.

Under the new partnership, TikTok users can browse and buy tickets for Humanitix-hosted events without leaving the short-form video app. Creators can embed event links directly into their videos, allowing anyone watching to access ticket information with a single tap. The integration also tailors event suggestions based on a user’s location.

“Humanitix encouraged us to get on board with their TikTok integration – and we love it!” said Rob Bryant, managing director of Cinerent OpenAir, which produces Westpac OpenAir at Sydney’s Mrs. Macquaries Point. “Super clever and undoubtedly a big part of future ticket sales!”

Event organizers using Humanitix stand to benefit from TikTok’s considerable global audience, which has drawn venues and promoters eager to reach new fans. They can showcase multiple events in a single video, helping drive awareness and sales. “We’re excited to provide event hosts with new and innovative ways to connect with audiences on TikTok,” a TikTok spokesperson said, “all while giving back to social or environmental causes.”

Founded in Sydney, Humanitix is structured so that all booking fee proceeds are directed to charitable initiatives, ranging from literacy programs to scholarships, malaria treatment, and other critical needs. To date, the company has turned more than 10.5 million Australian dollars in fees into funding for essential education, healthcare, and other life-changing services. Its platform is host to events such as the Strawberry Fields Music Festival, the Cancer Council’s 7 Bridges Walk, and numerous conferences, festivals, and workshops.

The TikTok integration is available for in-person, publicly listed events on Humanitix in Australia and New Zealand. Organizers who meet those criteria can add event links to TikTok videos, streamline ticket sales, and potentially tap into new audiences driven by the global app’s broad demographic reach.

Those seeking further information should visit Humanitix’s website, where details on hosting events, eligibility requirements, and the specifics of the partnership are available. This latest collaboration underscores how ticketing platforms and social media outlets continue to blur the lines between discovery and purchase, while also channeling proceeds toward causes in need.