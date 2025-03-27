Insomniac, Tomorrowland to Debut ‘UNITY’ at Las Vegas Sphere

Iconic festival creators Insomniac and Tomorrowland have joined forces to present a “groundbreaking audiovisual spectacle,” dubbed UNITY, at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The show, debuting on Labor Day Weekend from August 29 to 31, plans to immerse “attendees in a new dimension of music and storytelling via state-of-the-art technology from the world’s most advanced entertainment venue.” The U.S.-based Insomniac and Belgium’s Tomorrowland said that UNITY “is where the visionary worlds of Insomniac and Tomorrowland collide, fusing their most iconic dreamscapes into a breathtaking, guided adventure.”

Attendees can expect a meticulously curated soundtrack alongside dance music, powerful orchestra compositions, and timeless anthems with cinematic arrangements. The show also promises a “build to a breathtaking crescendo,” featuring special guest DJ performances during each show’s finale.

The Sphere will elevate the experience with its LED display at 16k x 16k, wrapping-up, over, and around the audience. The venue also offers an advanced concert-grade audio system, delivered audio with unmatched clarity to guests in any section of the audience.

“Through the past decades, we have both strived to create festivals and experiences around the world that foster beautiful, unique communities of individuals,” Insomniac and Tomorrowland said in a joint statement. “Music is our universal language, the dance floor our sanctuary, and every one of you, our family.

“We can’t thank you enough for being such an integral part of the journey with us. Now, for the first time in history, our worlds become one. In UNITY, we join together to create a brand-new experience that harnesses the magic, love, and awe-inspiring moments within our events — and there’s no better stage on Earth than Sphere.”

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Sunday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general on sale April 7 here. UNITY is also partnering with the VIP Concert and Hotel experience Package company Vibee, which includes GA floor tickets, a two-night stay at a Las Vegas hotel, and collectible laminate, as well as additional perks.

Resale tickets are also up-for-grabs via Ticket Club without service fees (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

UNITY isn’t alone; organizers said that the collaboration between Insomniac and Tomorrowland has just begun; more experiences are expected in the future.