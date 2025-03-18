Jean Smart to Return to Broadway in the Premiere of ‘Call Me Izzy’

Jean Smart will once again appear on the Main Stem two after two and a half decades. The multi-award-winning actor will star in a one-woman play “Call Me Izzy” which will begin previews on May 24 at Studio 54, ahead of an opening on June 12. It is set for a 12-week run ending August 17.

Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, “Call Me Izzy” follows a darkly comedic story about a woman in rural Louisiana. The secret she has both operates as her only way out and her greatest gift. “It is a moving tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination,” reads the synopsis. Additional creative team members for the play will be announced later.

By TV audience, Smart is best known for her screen roles in “Designing Women,” “Fargo,” “Watchmen,” “Mare of Easttown,” along with “Samantha Who?”, “Frasier,” and “Hacks,” — the last three of which earned the actor six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Smart’s Broadway debut came earlier than her screen roles and film credits. The artist portrayed Marlene Dietrich in the biographical play “Piaf” on Broadway in 1981. Almost two decades later, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play with the revival of 2000’s “The Man Who Came to Dinner”.

Her film credits include “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Youth in Revolt,” “The Accountant,” “A Simple Favor,” and “Babylon,” among several others.

Theater-goers can visit the official website of the “Call Me Izzy” and sign up for pre-sale.