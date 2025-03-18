John Legend Announces Massive ‘Get Lifted’ 20th Anniversary World Tour

John Legend Announces Massive ‘Get Lifted’ 20th Anniversary World Tour

IndustryOlivia Perreault4 hours ago

John Legend is set to embark on the ‘Get Lifted’ 20th Anniversary Tour, celebrating two decades since his debut album. The multi-award-winning artist will bring his signature sound to fans across Europe, the UK, and North America, beginning in May and continuing through December.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

The tour kicks off May 27 in Glasgow, UK, making stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Munich, and more before heading to North America in August. U.S. and Canadian dates include Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and Toronto, wrapping up on December 9 in Oakland, CA.

Presales for the UK and European dates begin March 19, with general on-sale starting March 21. North American presales launch March 26, followed by the general on-sale March 28. For official ticket details, visit John Legend’s website.

Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces, including John Legend Tickets at Ticket Club, where members save by avoiding standard service fees.

Over his illustrious career, Legend has captivated audiences with hits like “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Tonight (Best You Ever Had).” With multiple Grammy wins and a rare EGOT status, his live performances continue to be must-see events.

John Legend ‘Get Lifted’ 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

DateVenue & City
May 27OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK
May 29Co-op Live – Manchester, UK
May 30Utilita Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, UK
Jun 1The O2 – London, UK
Jun 2Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL
Jun 5Accor Arena – Paris, FR
Jun 7Olympiahalle – Munich, DE
Jun 12Heartland Festival – Kvaerndrup, DK
Jun 14Vaulen Open Air Festival – Stavanger, NO
Aug 23Ravinia – Chicago, IL
Aug 24Ravinia – Chicago, IL
Sep 2Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
Sep 3Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
Sep 28Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA
Oct 18The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX
Oct 19Smart Financial Centre – Houston, TX
Oct 21Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 23Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA
Oct 24Synovus Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA
Oct 26Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL
Oct 28St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
Oct 29Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC
Oct 30Red Hat Amphitheatre – Raleigh, NC
Nov 4Barclays Center – New York, NY
Nov 5The Met – Philadelphia, PA
Nov 7MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
Nov 8Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
Nov 10Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH
Nov 11Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI
Nov 13Fallsview Casino – Toronto, ON
Nov 14Place Bell – Montreal, QC
Nov 16Fishers Event Center – Indianapolis, IN
Nov 17The Factory – St. Louis, MO
Nov 19Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO
Nov 20Maverik Center – Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 22Thunder Valley Casino – Lincoln, CA
Nov 23The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA
Dec 3Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
Dec 5WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
Dec 7Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR
Dec 9Paramount Theatre – Oakland, CA

Links above direct to official ticket sales or Ticket Club, a resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free one-year membership at Ticket Club using code “TICKETNEWS”.

 

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Industry

Other Industry News from Ticketnews.com

Vivid Seats Reports Revenue Increase, Net Income Decline in 2024 Financial Report

Vivid Seats Reports Revenue Increase, Net Income Decline in 2024 Financial Report

Olivia Perreault 17 minutes ago
Read More
New York’s UBS Arena Receives SAFETY Act Designation

New York’s UBS Arena Receives SAFETY Act Designation

Victoria Drum 20 hours ago
Read More
Parliament Inquiry Calls for Regulation of Ticket Selling in Australia

Parliament Inquiry Calls for Regulation of Ticket Selling in Australia

Olivia Perreault 23 hours ago
Read More