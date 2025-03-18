John Legend Announces Massive ‘Get Lifted’ 20th Anniversary World Tour

John Legend is set to embark on the ‘Get Lifted’ 20th Anniversary Tour, celebrating two decades since his debut album. The multi-award-winning artist will bring his signature sound to fans across Europe, the UK, and North America, beginning in May and continuing through December.

The tour kicks off May 27 in Glasgow, UK, making stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Munich, and more before heading to North America in August. U.S. and Canadian dates include Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and Toronto, wrapping up on December 9 in Oakland, CA.

Presales for the UK and European dates begin March 19, with general on-sale starting March 21. North American presales launch March 26, followed by the general on-sale March 28. For official ticket details, visit John Legend’s website.

Over his illustrious career, Legend has captivated audiences with hits like “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Tonight (Best You Ever Had).” With multiple Grammy wins and a rare EGOT status, his live performances continue to be must-see events.

Date Venue & City May 27 OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK May 29 Co-op Live – Manchester, UK May 30 Utilita Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, UK Jun 1 The O2 – London, UK Jun 2 Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL Jun 5 Accor Arena – Paris, FR Jun 7 Olympiahalle – Munich, DE Jun 12 Heartland Festival – Kvaerndrup, DK Jun 14 Vaulen Open Air Festival – Stavanger, NO Aug 23 Ravinia – Chicago, IL Aug 24 Ravinia – Chicago, IL Sep 2 Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA Sep 3 Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA Sep 28 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA Oct 18 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX Oct 19 Smart Financial Centre – Houston, TX Oct 21 Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK Oct 23 Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA Oct 24 Synovus Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA Oct 26 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL Oct 28 St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL Oct 29 Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC Oct 30 Red Hat Amphitheatre – Raleigh, NC Nov 4 Barclays Center – New York, NY Nov 5 The Met – Philadelphia, PA Nov 7 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA Nov 8 Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT Nov 10 Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH Nov 11 Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI Nov 13 Fallsview Casino – Toronto, ON Nov 14 Place Bell – Montreal, QC Nov 16 Fishers Event Center – Indianapolis, IN Nov 17 The Factory – St. Louis, MO Nov 19 Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO Nov 20 Maverik Center – Salt Lake City, UT Nov 22 Thunder Valley Casino – Lincoln, CA Nov 23 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA Dec 3 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC Dec 5 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA Dec 7 Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR Dec 9 Paramount Theatre – Oakland, CA

