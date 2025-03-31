‘John Proctor is the Villain’ Extends by Two Weeks

“John Proctor is the Villain,” the classroom drama starring “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, has officially extended its stay on the Main Stem for two more weeks.

The Kimberly Belflower play, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, is currently in previews and is set to open on April 14 at the Booth Theatre. It will now run through July 6.

Alongside Sink, who plays a high school student named Shelby Holcomb, the cast includes Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix.

The play revolves around five women, “fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury,” who clash with the stories they’re taught in a Georgia school. In class, they discuss “The Crucible,” delving into themes of who is cast as a villain versus a hero — and who gets burned in the process.

Theatergoers can visit the "John Proctor Is the Villain" official website for the latest information and tickets.