Katy Perry Lifetimes Tour Slow Sales May Bring Cancellations: Report

According to a new report, Katy Perry’s upcoming Lifetimes world tour is facing slower-than-anticipated ticket sales in certain cities, and may cancel some shows due to the flagging demand. This is despite strong demand in other markets, including an expansion to accommodate fans in Australia.

The 83-date trek launches April 23 in Mexico City and concludes November 11 in Madrid, visiting venues across North America, South America, Europe and Australia. The pop star, 40, recently announced that Rebecca Black will join as a supporting act.

Reports indicate that ticket sales have lagged in markets including Minneapolis and Raleigh, where large portions of seats remain available. In Minneapolis, an estimated 70% of seats for a May 13 concert were still unsold as of late last month, while roughly 60% of seats for a Raleigh, North Carolina date remain open. A source close to the tour called the early performance “disappointing,” noting that some on Perry’s team hoped for a “massive wave” of swift sellouts.

According to data from TicketClub.com, average prices for available tickets to Katy Perry across the tour are generally between $300-500 for most dates. The May 10 performance at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City is currently the lowest average price, coming in at $293, slightly below the $322 average for Minneapolis (May 13) and Raleigh (May 22). Details about the tour’s entire slate of shows and average available ticket prices at the resale marketplace are available below.

Still, Perry has been adding shows in select regions where demand is robust, notably Australia, where additional dates were scheduled following strong early sales. According to those close to the production, Perry is eager to ensure a positive experience for fans, seeking advice from friend and former rival Taylor Swift on how to boost interest and keep momentum going throughout the tour.

Perry’s latest single, “Woman’s World,” stirred controversy last summer due to its collaboration with producer Dr. Luke, who has faced ongoing scrutiny after singer Kesha accused him of sexual assault. Dr. Luke has denied the allegations, and a related defamation lawsuit was settled in 2023. Still, fans and even actress Abigail Breslin expressed disappointment over Perry’s decision to work with the producer.

Adding to the turbulence, Perry was investigated over potential environmental damage while filming her “Lifetimes” music video in Spain’s Balearic Islands. Local officials alleged that she lacked proper permits for the protected area, though Perry’s representatives have maintained that the team “adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area.”

Perry’s recent album, “143,” has likewise generated mixed reactions. Some critics labeled it “mediocre and generic,” while others bemoaned a lack of the pop icon’s trademark energy and personality. Variety called the release “flat,” citing clichés in both lyrics and production.

Perry exited her role as an “American Idol” judge last year to focus on her musical comeback. While the decision may have given her more time to create and rehearse for the world tour, sources say it has put additional pressure on selling out large venues. Despite the challenges, the pop star remains optimistic, telling fans in a recent interview, “It’s gonna be big!”

With the first date in Mexico City just weeks away, Perry’s camp appears hopeful that a strategic push and positive word-of-mouth will help boost sales where needed. The tour’s final performance is set for November 11 in Madrid, with plenty of stops in between for fans across multiple continents to see the superstar in action.

