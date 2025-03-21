Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett Reveal ‘The Crooner & The Cowboy’ Co-Headlining Tour

Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett are teaming up for an exciting co-headlining run, dubbed “The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour.” The trek will take the two acclaimed artists across the U.S. and Canada, hitting major cities and venues throughout the summer and early fall.

The tour will kick off on June 5 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, and will make stops in cities including Milwaukee, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Austin, and more before wrapping up on September 23 in Austin, TX. Along the way, they’ll perform at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre, and Merriweather Post Pavilion.

An artist pre-sale for the outing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with fans able to sign up for a pre-sale code on Leon Bridges’ website. Live Nation will hold a separate presale on Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time using the code FUNKY. General public on-sale begins Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees here: Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett Tickets.

“Me and @charleycrockett been chasing this dream side by side for a decade,” Bridges said in a post on Instagram. “We grew up in this thing together. From the smallest clubs you can imagine — places where you could hear a pin drop, or sometimes, folks talkin’ over the music. But we kept on grinding!

“Now, to be able to share a stage together and bring this tour to big rooms and amphitheaters… man, it feels full circle. Charley’s always been the cowboy — with stories that feel like they’ve been passed down for generations. I guess I’ve always been the crooner — trying to find the soul in it all. So we thought, why not bring those worlds together?”

Bridges noted that “every night, we’ll each be playing our own full sets — 50% crooner, 50% cowboy — two Texas boys bringing you the songs that got us here.”

Leon Bridges, a Grammy-winning soul artist known for hits like “Coming Home” and “River,” has consistently pushed the boundaries of modern soul music. Charley Crockett, with his blend of country, blues, and Americana, has captivated audiences with his storytelling and distinctive sound. Both artists bring unique styles to the tour, making it a must-see for fans of both genres.

Find the pair’s full list of upcoming co-headlining dates below:

The Crooner & Cowboy Tour 2025

06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion !

08/27 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill !

08/28 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !

08/30 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC !

08/31 – 09/01 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point !

09/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @#

09/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center @

09/06 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront @

09/07 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @

09/09 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center @

09/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park @

09/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater @

09/13 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium @

09/14 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre @

09/15 — Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound @

09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater %

09/19 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP %

09/21 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

09/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center %

! = w/ Noeline Hofmann

@ = w/ Reyna Tropical

# = w/ Honky Tonkin’ In Queens

% = w/ Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore