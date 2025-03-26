Lollapalooza Sells-Out of Four-Day Passes In Under One Hour

Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza festival is set to return to Grant Park this summer, and when tickets went on sale last week, 4-Day GA, VIP, and VIP+ passes completely sold-out.

Organizers have since released two-day tickets — which are now also sold-out — as well as single-day passes, via the official website.

The festival is set to take place from July 31 through August 3. Popstars Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter will headline the event alongside rappers Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Doechii, country’s Luke Combs, EDM’s Rufus Du Sol, the K-pop girl group TWICE, and the metalheads of Korn.

Throughout the weekend, fans can look forward to performances from the indie-rockers of Foster the People, Cage the Elephant, and Bleachers, hip-hop’s T-Pain, JPEGMAFIA, pop-punk’s Bilmuri, DJs Martin Garrix, FINNEAS, Flux Pavilion, and pop’s Young Miko and Clairo. Other notable acts include Wyatt Flores, Bladee, Marina, Two Friends, La Femme, Rebecca Black, Azzecca, Boynextdoor, and Glass Beams.

Resale four-day tickets are still available via Ticket Club, where fans can enjoy zero service fees (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full Lollapalooza 2025 lineup poster below:

