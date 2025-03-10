Maná Unveils ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ North American Tour

ConcertsVictoria Drum3 hours ago

Mexican rock icons Maná have unveiled a sweeping new run of dates for their ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour, which will bring the legendary group to numerous arenas across the United States and Canada through late 2025 and early 2026. Renowned for their electrifying live shows and chart-topping hits, Maná continues to break ground as one of Latin music’s most influential bands.

The 2025 run kicks off on September 5 in San Antonio, Texas, before stops in Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, a two-night stand in Chicago, and a four-show stint in Los Angeles, among many other cities. The action then picks back up in February 2026, with performances scheduled in Detroit, New York, Miami, and beyond, before concluding in Greensboro, North Carolina on April 4.

Tickets for the ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour go on sale starting Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available via Maná’s official website.

For those looking to skip typical service fees, tickets can also be purchased through resale marketplaces like Maná Tickets on Ticket Club. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as the band’s shows have historically sold out quickly.

Having sold over 40 million albums worldwide, Maná has become synonymous with Latin rock, thanks to iconic tracks like “Vivir Sin Aire,” “Labios Compartidos,” and “Rayando el Sol.” The group has garnered multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards and continues to be a galvanizing force in contemporary music, blending rock and pop with Mexican and Latin influences.

Maná ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Friday, Sept. 5, 2025Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX
Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX
Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Friday, Sept. 19, 2025Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Friday, Sept. 26, 2025United Center – Chicago, IL
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025United Center – Chicago, IL
Friday, Oct. 3, 2025Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
Friday, Oct. 10, 2025TD Garden – Boston, MA
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
Friday, Nov. 7, 2025PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ
Friday, Nov. 14, 2025Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
Friday, Nov. 21, 2025Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
Sunday, Nov. 22, 2025Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
Friday, Dec. 5, 2025SAP Center – San Jose, CA
Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025SAP Center – San Jose, CA
Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
Friday, Feb. 27, 2026UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
Friday, Mar. 20, 2026Kia Center – Orlando, FL
Friday, Mar. 27, 2026Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
Friday, Apr. 3, 2026State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2026First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

