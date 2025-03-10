Maná Unveils ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ North American Tour
Mexican rock icons Maná have unveiled a sweeping new run of dates for their ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour, which will bring the legendary group to numerous arenas across the United States and Canada through late 2025 and early 2026. Renowned for their electrifying live shows and chart-topping hits, Maná continues to break ground as one of Latin music’s most influential bands.
The 2025 run kicks off on September 5 in San Antonio, Texas, before stops in Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, a two-night stand in Chicago, and a four-show stint in Los Angeles, among many other cities. The action then picks back up in February 2026, with performances scheduled in Detroit, New York, Miami, and beyond, before concluding in Greensboro, North Carolina on April 4.
Tickets for the ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour go on sale starting Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available via Maná’s official website.
For those looking to skip typical service fees, tickets can also be purchased through resale marketplaces like Maná Tickets on Ticket Club. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as the band’s shows have historically sold out quickly.
Having sold over 40 million albums worldwide, Maná has become synonymous with Latin rock, thanks to iconic tracks like “Vivir Sin Aire,” “Labios Compartidos,” and “Rayando el Sol.” The group has garnered multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards and continues to be a galvanizing force in contemporary music, blending rock and pop with Mexican and Latin influences.
Maná ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
|Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX
|Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
|Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX
|Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
|Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
|Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
|Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
|Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
|Friday, Sept. 26, 2025
|United Center – Chicago, IL
|Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
|United Center – Chicago, IL
|Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
|Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
|Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
|Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON
|Friday, Oct. 10, 2025
|TD Garden – Boston, MA
|Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
|CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD
|Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
|American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
|Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025
|American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
|Friday, Nov. 7, 2025
|PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ
|Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
|PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ
|Friday, Nov. 14, 2025
|Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
|Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
|Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
|Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
|Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
|Sunday, Nov. 22, 2025
|Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
|Friday, Dec. 5, 2025
|SAP Center – San Jose, CA
|Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025
|SAP Center – San Jose, CA
|Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026
|Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
|Friday, Feb. 27, 2026
|UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY
|Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026
|Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
|Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026
|Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
|Friday, Mar. 20, 2026
|Kia Center – Orlando, FL
|Friday, Mar. 27, 2026
|Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
|Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026
|Kaseya Center – Miami, FL
|Friday, Apr. 3, 2026
|State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
|Saturday, Apr. 4, 2026
|First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC
