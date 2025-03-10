Maná Unveils ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ North American Tour

Mexican rock icons Maná have unveiled a sweeping new run of dates for their ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour, which will bring the legendary group to numerous arenas across the United States and Canada through late 2025 and early 2026. Renowned for their electrifying live shows and chart-topping hits, Maná continues to break ground as one of Latin music’s most influential bands.

The 2025 run kicks off on September 5 in San Antonio, Texas, before stops in Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, a two-night stand in Chicago, and a four-show stint in Los Angeles, among many other cities. The action then picks back up in February 2026, with performances scheduled in Detroit, New York, Miami, and beyond, before concluding in Greensboro, North Carolina on April 4.

Tickets for the ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour go on sale starting Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available via Maná’s official website.

For those looking to skip typical service fees, tickets can also be purchased through resale marketplaces like Maná Tickets on Ticket Club. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as the band’s shows have historically sold out quickly.

Having sold over 40 million albums worldwide, Maná has become synonymous with Latin rock, thanks to iconic tracks like “Vivir Sin Aire,” “Labios Compartidos,” and “Rayando el Sol.” The group has garnered multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards and continues to be a galvanizing force in contemporary music, blending rock and pop with Mexican and Latin influences.

Maná ‘Vivir Sin Aire’ Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 United Center – Chicago, IL Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 United Center – Chicago, IL Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 Bell Centre – Montreal, QC Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 TD Garden – Boston, MA Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Nov. 22, 2025 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 SAP Center – San Jose, CA Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 SAP Center – San Jose, CA Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA Friday, Mar. 20, 2026 Kia Center – Orlando, FL Friday, Mar. 27, 2026 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026 Kaseya Center – Miami, FL Friday, Apr. 3, 2026 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Saturday, Apr. 4, 2026 First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

