Mötley Crüe Reschedules Vegas Residency for Fall

The iconic rockers of Mötley Crüe had to postpone their spring residency in Las Vegas while singer Vince Neil undergoes a medical procedure.

The residency, which was set to take place across 11 dates through March and April at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, will now be postponed to 10 dates in September and October, with the April 19 date outright cancelled.

Neil’s required medical procedure was not specified.

“To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry,” Neil said in a statement. “My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know.”

Bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, and guitarist John 5 noted in a statement that they’re wishing Vince “a speedy recovery.”

“We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September,” the trio said. “We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime.”

Tickets purchased for the original spring dates will be honored at the rescheduled fall shows. Tickets are available via the band’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find Mötley Crüe’s rescheduled residency dates below:

Mötley Crüe Las Vegas Residency 2025

Friday, September 12th

Saturday, September 13th

Wednesday, September 17th

Friday, September 19th

Saturday, September 20th

Wednesday, September 24th

Friday, September 26th

Saturday, September 27th

Wednesday, October 1st

Friday, October 3rd