My Bloody Valentine Reveals UK Tour Dates

My Bloody Valentine is returning to the stage with the announcement of their 2025 UK tour. The influential shoegaze pioneers will perform four dates this November, marking a rare opportunity for fans to experience their legendary wall-of-sound performances live.

The brief UK run kicks off November 23 at 3Arena in Dublin and continues with stops in Manchester and London before wrapping up at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 27. Each venue promises an immersive experience for fans of the band’s genre-defining sound.

general ticket sale starts friday april 4th 10:00 BST sign up to our newsletter at https://t.co/hbsoKgsEXW before march 31st 9:00 BST to get presale access pic.twitter.com/oevuFobZ9W — my bloody valentine (@MBVofficial) March 28, 2025

Tickets for the My Bloody Valentine UK Tour 2025 will be available to the general public beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster and the band’s official website at mybloodyvalentine.org. Fans who sign up for the band’s newsletter before 9 a.m. BST on March 31 will receive access to a special presale that begins at 10 a.m. BST the same day. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites here: My Bloody Valentine Tickets.

Formed in Dublin in the early 1980s, My Bloody Valentine became synonymous with the shoegaze genre thanks to their iconic albums such as Loveless and Isn’t Anything. Their groundbreaking use of guitar textures and ethereal vocals influenced generations of musicians and earned the band a cult following. Live performances from the band remain a rare and highly anticipated event, making this tour a must-see for fans and newcomers alike.

My Bloody Valentine UK Tour 2025 Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop November 23, 2025 3Arena – Dublin, IE Tickets November 24, 2025 Aviva Studios – Manchester, UK Tickets November 25, 2025 OVO Wembley Arena – London, UK Tickets November 27, 2025 OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK Tickets

