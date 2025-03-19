Nickelback to Headline Velocity Festival at Field of Dreams Site

Nickelback is on board to headline the newly-announced second day of the inaugural Velocity Festival in Iowa, taking place at the “Field of Dreams” movie site.

The festival is set to take place in Dyersville from August 30 to 31. As previously announced, country superstar Tim McGraw will headline the first night of the festival. While the full lineup has not been revealed at this time, organizers also added southern country artist Brantley Gilbert to Sunday’s bill.

A special Nickelback ticket presale will begin via StubHub on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. CT, followed by general sales Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees with Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Nick Abate of the promoter U.S. Concert Agency noted in a press release that “adding a second day to this event is going to make it even more epic.”

“With Nickelback hitting the stage at the iconic Field of Dreams, we’re kicking off something special with Velocity, our new multi-city music festival launching in 2026,” Abate said. “It’s all about bringing incredible performances to legendary location and creating unforgettable experiences for fans. We’re beyond excited for what’s to come!”