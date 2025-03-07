Randy Travis Extends ‘More Life Tour’ With 31 New Dates

Country music legend Randy Travis is bringing his music to even more cities, adding 31 new dates to his ongoing “More Life Tour.”

Travis, whose influence in country music spans over four decades, is touring with his original band and special guest vocalist James Dupré. Though Travis is unable to sing following a severe stroke he suffered in 2013, he has made progress in his recovery, thanks to years of dedication to therapy.

“The ‘More Life Tour’ is about more than just the music—it’s a way to connect with my fans and my band, and to relive the incredible moments of my career through these songs,” Travis said in a statement.

“James Dupré does an amazing job bringing them to life, and I’m grateful to be able to share this experience with everyone.”

The trek will kick off on March 20 in Cedartown, Georgia at the Cedartown PAC, with stops including major markets like Denver’s Paramount Theatre, San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre, and Branson’s Clay Cooper Theater.

Tickets for the newly announced dates – one this spring and 30 additional dates in the fall – go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Full ticketing details and purchasing options can be found via Randy Travis’ official website. Fans can also find seats on ticket resale marketplaces, including Randy Travis Tickets from Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees common to other resale platforms.

Travis has been a fixture on the country music scene for decades, earning critical acclaim and commercial success with hits like “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Deeper Than the Holler.” His influence on modern country music is significant, inspiring generations of artists with his distinctive vocals and heartfelt songwriting.

Randy Travis “More Life Tour” Dates

Date Venue and City March 20* Cedartown PAC – Cedartown, GA March 21* Chuck Mathena Center – Princeton, WV March 22* Paramount Theatre – Ashland, KY April 10* Rialto Square – Joliet, IL April 11* Effingham Performance Center – Effingham, IL April 12* Renfro Valley Entertainment Center – Renfro Valley, KY April 24 The Lerner Theatre – Elkham, IN April 25* Kent State PAC – New Philadelphia, OH April 26* Robinson Grand PAC – Clarksburg, WV May 9* The High Horse – The Woodlands, TX May 10* Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, TX May 11* Clay Cooper Theater – Branson, MO Aug. 21 Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO Aug. 23 Cheyenne Civic Center – Cheyenne, WY Aug. 25 CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre – Gillette, WY Aug. 26 Mother Lode Theatre – Butte, MT Aug. 27 Dennison Theatre – Missoula, MT Aug. 28 Morrison Theatre – Boise, ID Aug. 29 Kingsbury Hall – Salt Lake City, UT Sept. 18 Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, IL Sept. 19 Paramount Theatre – Cedar Rapids, IA Sept. 21 Clay Cooper Theater – Branson, MO Sept. 26 Dailey & Vincent Music Fest – Hiawassee, GA Sept. 27 Dothan City Civic Center – Dothan, AL Oct. 1 Murphy Hall – San Angelo, TX Oct. 2 Hippodrome – Waco, TX Oct. 3 Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX Oct. 16 Maryland Theatre – Hagerstown, MD Oct. 17 Santander PAC – Reading, PA Oct. 18 Mayo Performing Arts Center – Morristown, NJ Oct. 23 Lexington Opera House – Lexington, KY Oct. 24 Ritz Theatre – Tiffin, OH Oct. 25 Berglund Performing Arts Theatre – Roanoke, VA Nov. 5 Meyer Theatre – Green Bay, WI Nov. 6 Mayo Civic Center – Rochester, MN Nov. 7 Paramount Center for the Arts – St. Cloud, MN Nov. 8 Chester Frtiz Auditorium – Grand Forks, ND Nov. 13 Weldon Mills Theatre – Roanoke Rapids, NC Nov. 14 Clayton Center for the Arts – Maryville, TN Nov. 20 Forum Theatre – Binghamton, NY Nov. 21 Chubb Theatre – Concord, NH Nov. 22 Collins Center for the Arts – Orono, ME

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.