REVIEW: Kim Dracula, HANABIE. Bring the Energy to New Haven’s Toad’s Place

Genre-bending Australian artist Kim Dracula and the metalcore Japanese girl band HANABIE. brought a combination of breakdowns and head-banging, vibrant energy to New Haven’s Toad’s Place Saturday night on their co-headlining U.S. tour.

Kaonashi, the metalcore band hailing from Philadelphia, kicked-off the night, followed by the Japanese metalcore/deathcore group Crystal Lake. The group head-banged and revved-up the crowd while performing fan-favorites like “Disobey” and “Watch Me Burn,” as well as Helix’s “Lost in Forever” and “Hail to the Fire.” Lead vocalist John Robert Centorrino jumped into the crowd to finish their set with “Apollo.”

Crystal Lake drummer Gaku Taura | Photo by Olivia Perreault Crystal Lake vocalist John Robert Centorrino | Photo by Olivia Perreault

Kim Dracula brought an entire new energy to the venue as they walked on stage with a cloak, singing “Land of the Sun.” They quickly revealed their signature pilot outfit — which they sport in various music videos — and continued with “My Confession” and “The Bards Last Note.” Kim Dracula — known for adding various vocal techniques to their songs like pig squeals, throat screams, and growls — asked the crowd to join in as they danced across the stage, clutching a giant missile prop.

Kim Dracula | Photo by Olivia Perreault

The entire set was aimed to be more of an “experience” than a concert — something Kim Dracula has previously touched upon.

“I’m aware that I have become somewhat of a polarizing figure,” Kim Dracula said in an Instagram video highlighting the tour. “You see, people ascribe many words to myself, but there is one word nobody would dare ascribe to me, and that is the word, ‘boring.'”

Throughout the night, they showcased several outfits and brought props on stage, including a cauldron, a table with a chessboard — that they even played mid-song — and a fancy platter with a glass of wine. While they stuck to performing hits off their debut A Gradual Decline in Moral, including “Drown,” “70 Thorns,” and “Luck Is A Fine Thing,” they also elevated the night’s energy with tracks that garnered massive attention over TikTok, including a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” and the vampire-esque track “1-800-CLOSE-UR-EYES.”

Kim Dracula | Photos by Olivia Perreault

There were some Easter eggs hidden throughout the set, including a brief cover of Pearl Jam’s “Even Flow” and a mini jazz break. Following a firey rendition of “Make Me Famous,” Kim Dracula launched into “Killdozer” — and not a single audience member stayed still as they sang along to “I drive a motherf**king army tank.” Right as their set came to an end, Kim Dracula looked back and forth across the room before darting off the stage — leaving fans begging for more.

Hettsu of HANABIE. | Photo by Olivia Perreault Yukina of HANABIE. | Photo by Olivia Perreault

HANABIE. arrived on the stage next, donning fuzzy boots and colorful outfits, matching their kawaii aesthetic. However, when vocalist Yukina opened her mouth to scream, it was evident that HANABIE. is a force to be reckoned with in the metal scene. Yukina bopped back and forth across the stage, showcasing fry and false chords on tracks “Today’s Good Day & So Epic” and “NEET GAME” from their 2023 record.

This was their second time performing at the New Haven venue; HANABIE. noted ahead of the show that “looks like it’s holding up with no rain” and “your sweat will be soaked like rain.” Their words proved to be true, as the crowd jumped along non-stop throughout the night.

Yukina of HANABIE. | Photo by Olivia Perreault

Throughout their set, HANABIE. showed-off their various blend of metalcore, nu metal, and EDM with “GAMBLER” and “MyType” from their 2024 EP, along with “TOUSOU” and “Oishii Survivor.”

Yukina’s energy was magnetic, reeling-in the crowd with her bubbly nature and the shock-value of her gutteral screams. She kept the crowd jumping through the final song, ending their set with “Osaki ni Shitsurei Shimasu.”

Matsuri of HANABIE. | Photo by Olivia Perreault

HANABIE. and Kim Dracula are bringing their tour to The Paramount in Huntington, New York next on Sunday, followed by gigs in cities like Denver, Nashville, Austin, and Seattle before wrapping-up at the Ace of Spades in Sacramento on April 12.

Find the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Kim Dracula & HANABIE. | U.S. Tour 2025

Mar 16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *+

Mar 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *+

Mar 19 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *+

Mar 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *+

Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando *+

Mar 23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *+

Mar 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *+

Mar 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *+

Mar 29 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas *+

Mar 30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin *+

Apr 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *+

Apr 03 – Denver, CO – Summit *+

Apr 05 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim *+

Apr 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *+

Apr 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

Apr 10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

Apr 12 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

*With Kaonashi

+With Crystal Lake